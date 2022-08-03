FÉILE 2022: New exhibition brings Raidió Fáilte story to life

HOW IT STARTED: The Andersonstown News report on Raidió Fáilte in 1985

ONE of the most remarkable stories of the Irish language revival in Belfast is to be brought to life in a new exhibition.

It tells the story of Raidió Fáilte, from its early origins as a ‘prelegal’ station in the old Ardscoil 37 years ago, to its now central status in the Irish language life of the city, broadcasting 24/7 from it’s flagship building in Divis Street.

The struggles and characters, the campaigns and historic broadcasts are all brought to life in the first ever exhibition of the history of the station.

The exhibition will be opened by Séamus Mac Seáin and Gearóid Ó Cairealláin next Monday 8 August in An Lón Dubh café at Raidió Fáilte @ 2.00pm.

Fáilte roimh chách, all welcome.