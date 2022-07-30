Féile puts best foot forward for carnival parade opener

WITH plans well underway for this year’s flagship August Féile Carnival Parade, the festival organisers are encouraging the community to get involved.

This year’s parade will be one of the most inclusive and diverse Féile has ever organised.

Féile an Phobail’s Community Engagement Manager, Kevin Morrison said: "This year’s theme is a ‘Carnival of Cultures’. It was identified as being the most relevant and appropriate by our Community Engagement and Youth Sub Groups.

Today was the Springhill Féile Fun Day.



And the Wheelie Bin race was something else! pic.twitter.com/u4fllDy7U8 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 29, 2022

"Belfast is now such a culturally diverse city that we wanted to showcase this variety of cultures in a very positive and colourful manner. We are delighted to welcome communities representing Europe, Africa, Asia and beyond.”

Féile an Phobail’s Community Cohesion Co-ordinator Joe Herald has been involved in reaching out to community, youth and sporting groups across the city.

“We have had an increased interest in groups registering to take part in this year’s event," he said.

"Our community artists have been working throughout the community with various groups in preparation for the parade. We are delighted to see interest and buy-in from groups right across the city.

"Our flagship Carnival Parade is on Saturday 6th August, assembling at 12pm at Dunville Park for a 1pm departure. The parade walks to Spórtlann na hÉireann, where our very popular family fun day ‘Party in the Park’ takes place from 2pm-4pm. With live music from Brooke – who was a finalist in the Voice UK 2020 and Ireland’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 – and the Belfast Ukulele Jam, in addition to a wide range of children, family and sporting entertainment, the day is a must for the entire community.”