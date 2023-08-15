Féile celebrate biggest August festival ever

FÉILE an Phobail is celebrating the biggest festival ever. After ten days of packed out events, organisers say that tens of thousands of revellers and festival-goers attended the events in West Belfast and throughout the city.

Féile Director Kevin Gamble praised all those who took part and who attended the events over the past two weeks

"This year’s 35th anniversary Féile an Phobail saw the biggest Féile ever held," Kevin said. "In total around 120,000 people attended this year’s August Féile.

"This year was a record year with record attendances across all our events.

“Over 400 events took place, including over 80 debates and discussions, 120 Trad Trail music sessions, over 50 art exhibitions, three Comedy Nights, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, a massive carnival parade with over 5,000 people in attendance, and a series of family events.

"Our Falls Park events space hosted five 12,000 capacity outdoor concerts, and a world class international boxing event. Our nature and environment events, children's events, tours and walks also had record attendances this year."

Kevin said that significantly this August – due to the hard work and commitment of Féile staff and volunteers, community organisations, political representatives and Belfast City Council – that Belfast was bonfire free on 8th August.

"All those involved in achieving this deserve praise. In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held."

Féile in the park

And Kevin added: “The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on 8th August is significant. Aswell as the positive images emanating from the festival events showcasing Belfast in a positive light, there is also the considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending over the duration of the festival brings to the city, over £6 million last year alone."

Kevin said that over the last 35 years, Féile has a "proven track record of delivering significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the city of Belfast" and that this increases year on year.

“This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Féile to have their voice heard, both as spectators and participants. All political persuasions attended and participated in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities, and international visitors.

"Féile an Phobail includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views.

“Féile 35 was the biggest and best ever Féile and I want to thank every person who attended, supported, and who make Féile the special festival that it is.

“We look forward to an even bigger Féile in 2024!”