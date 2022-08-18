FOLLOWING a successful ten day Féile an Phobail, organisers are trying hard to reunite owners with their lost property.
Posting on social media, the festival listed the items which have still to be collected. These include bank cards, car keys, phones, Apple watches, wallets and photographic ID.
The Féile team can confirm that they have in their possession:
28 bank cards
15 key sets
Eight phones
Eight coats
seven bags
six driving licences
five wallets
four Provisional licences
four passports
two purses
two Apple watches
one Electoral ID card
Owners have been asked to collect their items from the Féile office on the Falls Road between 11am and 1pm.