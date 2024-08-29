Féile na hAbhann brings people together on the banks of the river

RIVER FESTIVAL: Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Lisa Hull with some of the artists at Féile na hAbhann

AN amazing array of sights and sounds were on display at this month’s popular Féile na hAbhann on the Lagan embankment.

Thousands of people strolled along the river sidewalks taking part in and watching the fabulous annual celebration, bringing the city alive with festive spirit.

On show was a vibrant feast of colour, music and flavours from around the world for all to enjoy.

A total of £7,754 of Community Cohesion funding was provided by the Housing Executive for the art, music and culture zone.

Festival of the River – Féile na hAbhann – is based around the river Lagan and forms part of a week of community events supported by Belfast City Council, Féile an Phobail and local groups.

Lisa Hull, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer, said: “Community Cohesion involves developing strong, positive relationships between people from different backgrounds in the workplace, in schools and within neighbourhoods.

“We were delighted to fund various activities to promote multi-culturalism in our city.

“The festival showcased the fantastic work of minority ethnic groups and what they bring to our area, creating a vibrant buzz and vibe and bringing about conversations and interactions that promote good relations,” she said.

“With so much to see and do, it was a real feast for the senses, bringing art, melodies and recipes from many different and exotic parts of the world together.

“We had drumming from Africa and India, Chinese and Mexican dancing, a Chinese dragon, and Somalian and Sudanese food. Also, there was a climbing wall and a sensory play area – something for everyone.”

Natasha Brennan, from LORAG and one of the organisers of Féile na hAbhann, said: “Funding we received from the Housing Executive enabled us to grow the cultural diversity element of the festival.

“It allowed us to add artists and acts from cultures all around the world living in Belfast and bring that culture to the festival.

“Féile na hAbhann gives people the opportunity to engage, try something new, and develops key friendships and partnerships between established communities and newcomers.”