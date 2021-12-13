Tributes pour in for Fiachra Mag Uidhir

TRIBUTES have been paid to Fiachra Mag Uidhir who passed away in hospital on 10 December.

Leading the tributes, Group Editor of the Belfast Media Group, Robin Livingstone, said: “Our hearts are broken. Fiachra was a ray of sunshine and the world is a little bit darker with his passing.

"For 10 years he was an integral part of our print team, a tight and hard-working group who stuck fiercely together and they in particular are going to miss him so very much.



“The Belfast Media Group extend our condolences to our friends in his family circle. Eight sleeps to Christmas, Fiachra. It’s not going to be the same without you. Codladh sámh, a chara.”

Taking to social media, Lámh Dhearg GLC, where Fiachra was a volunteer groundsman, added: “Fiachra was a gentleman with a jovial personality who revelled and enjoyed his role in maintaining our club grounds and pitch. He always carried out his role with efficiency and always smiling.



“Many members wouldn’t have had the privilege of knowing Fiachra because he worked in the mornings. Yet while our juvenile coaching camps were on he was always willing to help in any way to facilitate the smooth running of the camps and ensure the children enjoyed the activities.



“He forged a very close personal and working relationship with our groundsman John Stanley. John will surely miss his company, work ethic and valuable help.”



Fiachra’s remains will leave his home at 47 Norfolk Parade at 10:30am on Saturday 18 December to arrive at Roselawn Crematorium for 12 noon.



Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.