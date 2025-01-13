Final weeks to enter Belfast Parks Photographic Competition

IT'S the final few weeks to enter the Belfast Parks Photographic Competition which closes at the end of the month.

Run by Belfast City Council, the competition is sponsored by John McQuillan (Contracts) Ltd. There are four award categories to enter, with three prizes in each category, and you can enter the competition online or by post.

The categories are:

People in our Parks

Park Landscapes

Seasons in our Parks

Under-16 years

You can submit up to four photographs taken in any of our parks and open spaces after 1 April 2024.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of the council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “There is still time left to send us some of your prized snaps taken in any of our many parks across the city in the last year. With the recent snowy weather, you might have captured a prize-worthy winter wonderland shot while out on a frosty walk, or you may have a few images on your phone’s camera roll that you could enter into one of the competition’s four categories. If not, there’s still time to explore our parks and take a few photos, enter and potentially win a prize.

“Our parks and open spaces enhance residents’ wellbeing and offer a haven of tranquillity in a bustling city, as well as providing safe, accessible spaces for outdoor activities and children’s recreation. They also support diverse wildlife habitats, connecting people with nature and green spaces. This competition encourages people to visit their local park, see what’s there and enjoy their many offerings.”

Last year's winner in the Active Living category

The award prizes are £150 for first place, £100 for second place and £50 for third place in each of the three main categories. Prizes will also be awarded in the Under-16 category.

The People in our Parks category could include photographs of people walking, jogging, cycling or using the outdoor gyms, allotments and bowling greens.

Park Landscapes could include photographs of landscapes, animals, trees plants, buildings and horticultural displays.

Seasons in our Parks would capture the different seasons, flowers and colours in the city’s parks and the Under-16 age category is open to children under-16-years-old.

For more information and to submit your photos online, visit the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkphotocompetition. The deadline to enter is 4pm on Friday 31 January.