First phase of Shore Road sewer improvements completed ahead of schedule

THE first phase of sewer relining works on Shore Road has been completed ahead of schedule, allowing the road to be fully reopened this week.



The work to date has seen over half a kilometre of the Victorian brick sewer – between Fortwilliam Park and Keadyville Avenue – relined to provide a more robust network that will help protect against bursts and out-of-sewer flooding in the area. In advance of the relining works, an extensive repair was also undertaken on the 4 metre deep sewer in the vicinity of McDonalds.



Robert McLean, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “The sewer relining work on Shore Road is an essential programme of work to reinforce the old Victorian wastewater network and help protect homes and businesses by reducing the risk of out of sewer flooding. Where possible, the work has been undertaken using trenchless means of construction from existing manholes. This approach requires minimal excavation and can usually be carried out under short lane closures, helping to reduce the impact on the local community and road users.



“As a result of the excellent progress made to date by our contractor Murphy Dawson WAM, the temporary traffic management on Shore Road has been removed earlier than planned. NI Water welcomes this progress and thanks the project team for their ongoing efforts to complete the work as quickly as possible whilst keeping disruption to a minimum.

Installation of liners into the four metre deep sewer

“Along with our project team from Murphy Dawson WAM and AECOM, NI Water is hugely grateful to local residents, businesses and road users for their patience and support during these vital network improvements on Shore Road.



“Sewer improvements are now underway off the main Shore Road, between St Aubyn Street and Keadyville Avenue, with further work planned in the new year on other sections of the network.



“NI Water will keep local stakeholders updated on planned works and any associated traffic management. We appreciate the ongoing support of the local community as we work to strengthen the wastewater network in this part of Belfast City.”