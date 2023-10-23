First Winner of CCU Credit Union new car draw announced

ONE of Ireland’s biggest Credit Unions, CCU Credit Union, has announced the winner of its first ever Members' Car Draw.

The lucky winner of the draw was CCU member James Murray, from North Belfast. James won a new Kia Rio car in the draw which is open to all CCU members.

CCU Credit Union CEO Terry McCrudden said: "I was delighted to present long-time CCU Credit Union member James Murray today with this new car as the first winner of our CCU Car Draw.

"CCU Credit Union now has over 33,000 members and all members are welcome to sign up in branch to enter future car draws. Simply call in, fill an entry form in, and with a small monthly fee you will be entered into our fantastic draw.

“CCU now has nine branches across Belfast and North Down, and we are currently welcoming new members. You can join by visiting one of our branches or you can apply online via ccuni.org.

“This car draw is another example of the continued growth of CCU Credit Union, and in the last financial year we issued loans totalling £16 million to our members across the community.

“We are always member focused and embedded in the community we serve. Our online services offer our members access to their credit union 24 hours a day 7 days a week"

Brian McCrory, CCU Credit Union Chairperson, said: "The Credit Union has made a positive difference to the lives of so many people in Belfast and right across Ireland, and indeed the world.

"It is a fantastic example of community ownership as a ‘not for profit’ financial co-operative owned and operated by our members.

"This car draw gives our members the opportunity to win what is a fantastic prize and I want to congratulate James on being the first winner of the draw and taking home a new Kia Rio, in association with Charles Hurst Newtownabbey.

"Next year CCU Credit Union will celebrate our 60th anniversary and we will do that as a Credit Union which continues to grow and develop, with nine branches, over 33,000 members, and a full banking service available in branch and online.

"Our members, like James, are the core of what the Credit Union is about, and our 60th anniversary will be an opportunity to celebrate our proud history."