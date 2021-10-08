Flu vaccines extended to local pharmacies this winter

PEOPLE will be able to avail of the flu vaccines from their local pharmacy this winter.

The North’s Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride and Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Cathy Harrison launched the 2021’s Community Pharmacy Flu Vaccination Programme from Balmoral Pharmacy in Finaghy on Thursday.

The seasonal flu programme, which began at the beginning of October is being expanded this year to ensure the most vulnerable in society are protected, and also to relieve the health service during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The vaccine will be available from community pharmacies across the North to all adults aged 50 years and over and all HSC workers.

Health officials believe this year’s seasonal flu could hit the health system quite hard, due to last year’s low numbers due to the lockdown. However, with the reopening of society and more social mixing in the run-up to the Christmas holidays, it is feared this could result in a spike in flu cases, alongside cases of Covid-19.

Professor McBride said: “As a result of the low flu activity last winter we expect reduced levels of population immunity against the virus this winter. In the situation where social mixing and social contact return towards pre-pandemic norms, it is expected that this winter will be the first winter in the UK when seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses will circulate alongside Covid-19.”

Cathy Harrison praised local pharmacies for their work in setting up this vaccine service, and also the role they have played in delivering Covid-19 vaccinations.

“I am delighted to welcome this expanded role for community pharmacy teams, which builds on the success of last year’s community pharmacy flu vaccination service and the Covid-19 vaccination programme, which has seen over 143,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in community pharmacies," she said.

The service is being set up in community pharmacies throughout the North over the coming days, and details of your nearest participating pharmacy can be found here.