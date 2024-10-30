Flynn welcomes Sinn Féin's all-island mother and baby pledge

A WEST Belfast MLA has welcomed plans from Sinn Féin to create an all-island mother and baby perinatal mental health unit under a Sinn Féin-led government.

Órlaithí Flynn was speaking after the party launched ‘A Prescription For Change’, a new plan which sets out the party's plans for health if elected to government in the South. Although a general election has yet to be called, it's expected that voters in the Republic will be heading to the polls on November 29.

Reacting to the plans, the West Belfast MLA said: “I want to welcome plans from my party in the South to establish an all-island mother and baby perinatal mental health unit under a Sinn Féin-led government.

“This is in addition to a raft of proposals which would boost and strengthen all-island health co-operation.

“Unfortunately, we remain the only place on these islands that does not have a dedicated mother and child mental health unit.

"Some new mothers will need additional care and help with their mental health after pregnancy, and we must be able to provide a dedicated in-patient facility to cater for new mothers.”