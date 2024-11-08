Food bank referrals up 300 per cent over half-term

CRISIS: Paul Doherty fears that the demand on the food bank will be unsustainable in the long run

A WEST Belfast councillor has expressed his concern at a dramatic spike in the number of families using a local food bank.

Paul Doherty, who operates a community solidarity hub and food bank on the Andersonstown Road, said that during the school holidays last week that referrals were up by a massive 300 per cent. With Christmas on the horizon, he now fears that the food bank is facing into its busiest period to date.

“Given the massive pressure facing families our food bank is always busy, but last week was like nothing we’ve ever experienced," said the SDLP councillor. "With kids off school and missing out on school meals we saw a massive increase in referrals of 300 per cent. With the generous support of local businesses and donations we were able to ensure that everyone was supported, but this would be totally unsustainable in the longer term.

“This sudden spike during the school holidays is clearly linked to the lack of support for parents and the decision to axe holiday hunger payments. Free school meals are a vital lifeline for many families in this community and when that safety net is removed some families face a real struggle to put food on the table.

"We already provide 3,000 free breakfasts to school in this area a week and I’m deeply concerned that the real need will be even higher and that people will be suffering behind closed doors with the potential for kids going hungry.

“We’ll do everything we can to support people. We are lucky to have a fantastic team of volunteers and supporters who give selflessly to step up and help people where government has failed. Christmas is by far the busiest time of year for us and it looks like it’s going to be a really difficult winter for many families who have been repeatedly failed.”