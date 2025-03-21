FOOD REVIEW: Dining out in style at Ligoniel Sports & Social Club

NESTLED nicely behind the Sean Graham building, you will find the new Ligoniel Sports and Social Club's new restaurant, which has just recently opened.

The club itself is warm and hospitable, and can get a bit racaus during matches, but hey, that's what you want.

My partner and I were there to be treated by their lovely staff, and to sample some of the best off their menu. I asked the manager (Alison) what was the most popular starter, and she replied 'the boards.' You can see from the picture, above, the board was excellent. The honey chili chicken also comes as a main, but we had other plans for that. Mushrooms, wings and ribs filled out the massive board, which easily could have been our dinner.

A few dips added on, which we usually keep around for our main. Speaking of which, I opted for sirloin (no surprise there) and my partner went with pepper-chicken stack. Both were very good, and nice big portions.

And as always, we were both completely filled up – but you can't pass on dessert. I chose the fudge cake, which I ate in just a few bites. It looked and tasted so good I forgot to take pictures of it.

My partner, once again, saved the day. Maybe spurred on by the Long Island Ice Tea she devoured before dinner. Nicely priced at £7.00.

In fact, pints were only £4.10 which would be very hard to beat.

The restaurant is spacious and ready for families to enjoy their dinners. We would definitely come back on Sunday for the roast.

Overall, the restaurant provides excellent value with a very tasty dinner menu to choose from. Lunch menu was also available, and the restaurant doubles as a beautiful function room. Perfect for all the events coming with the nice weather.

And – when the sun does come out – there’s a huge beer garden with a stunning view waiting for you and your crowd.

Meanwhile, locals should definitely put the restaurant in their favorites rotation, and the rest of us can drive over (plenty of parking) and enjoy this small part of Ligoniel.



186 Ligoniel Road,

Belfast BT14 8DT

T: 028 9071 2665

Behind Sean Graham Bookmakers Ligoniel