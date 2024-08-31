Footballers building strong community relations in Belfast

Lisa Hull, Housing Executive; Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr; Jahswill Emmanuel BEM, Chairperson and Founder MSCNI, Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray; Anthony Clarke, Housing Executive, and some of the players

YOUNG football players from across Belfast were on the ball at a multi-cultural Junior Super League football tournament funded by the Housing Executive.

Launched by Lord Mayor Micky Murray, the tournament was organised by Multi-Ethic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI). Funding of £4,974 was provided by the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion race relations programme.

Young footballers from a wide range of ethnic backgrounds took part in the highly successful seven aside competition to help build relations between people from different backgrounds and culture. Young people from local ethnic minority groups, asylum seekers, refugees and youths from social housing also took part in a good relations workshop, which was delivered by South Belfast Alternatives.

Twelve teams took part in the six-week league in August and September: Iraq NI Youth, Syria NI Youth, Somalia NI Youth, All Nation Youth, Zimbabwe NI Youth, Ghana NI Youth, Eritrea NI Youth, Donegal Pass Youth, East Belfast Giant Youth, Sudan NI Youth, Avoniel Youth and Southern Africa Youth.

Jahswill Emmanuel BEM, Founder and Chairperson of MSCNI, said: “Our main aim is to provide a welcoming safe space for different ethnic communities, while fostering positive inter-racial and local community relationships through sport and culture activities, irrespective of race, ethnicity, gender or religious beliefs.

“We are delighted to receive this funding from the Housing Executive which helps us to achieve our goal of creating a more united and peaceful society where everyone has a place.”



Paul McCombe, Housing Executive Interim Area Manager, South and East Belfast, said: “We are pleased to support such an excellent scheme which engages with young people from many different cultures.

“As an organisation, we aim to support the promotion of good relations between and within ethnic groups and communities. We value and appreciate people from different backgrounds and circumstances and want to help develop strong, positive relationships, which will in turn create stable and prosperous communities where people will be happy.

“We are delighted that the young people have enjoyed their experience, made new friends and hopefully they leave with broadened horizons.”