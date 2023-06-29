For friendly advice TrustFord for you

IF you're considering buying a new or used car or van, the team at TrustFord Mallusk are ready to welcome you.

Our shared purpose, to drive the standard in customer care, underpins what we do and the decisions we make. We are honored to be recognized with awards for making an impact that matters – for colleagues, customers, and local communities.

The dealer group claimed the ‘Dealer Group of the Year’, ‘Retailer of the Year’, as well as the ‘Leader in Diversity and Inclusion’ and ‘Community Hero Award’ at the prestigious 2023 Automotive Management (AM) Awards.

The showroom on Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, includes New and Used Car and Commercial Vehicle Sales, Motability Vehicle sales, Aftersales and Parts, as well as a Business Centre for all your Fleet needs.

The dealership is fully staffed with a knowledgeable and experienced team, delivering an enhanced way to shop and experience the Ford car and commercial vehicle range. Many people in the community will know Donal Gallagher, General Sales Manager, who returned to the business in February 2023, having recovered from serious illness.

Customers can take advantage of wider shopping choices including home delivery options, phone, or live video appointments, TrustFord Now which enables customers to drive a used car or van home within one hour and Bring it To Me NOW, allowing customers to reserve, select and have a used vehicle delivered from anywhere in the group to their home.

If you’re considering making the switch to an Electric or Hybrid vehicle, the team recently achieved their Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA), accreditation, recognising their expertise in the electric vehicle sector.

The dealer group was recently awarded the ‘Green Dealer of the Year’ Award at the NFDA Spring Ball and has received seven ‘Green Apple Awards’ over the years, in recognition of their environmental best practices.

TrustFord Mallusk has two dedicated Motability specialists, who have both taken disability awareness training and are fully qualified to help customers, whatever their needs. Autism Hour, which takes place from 10-11am every Thursday, aims to make the dealership more accessible for people with autism, as well as raise awareness of the disability and its requirements.

Call in to TrustFord Mallusk for a friendly chat or visit www.trustford.co.uk today.

