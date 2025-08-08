FÉILE: Book launch – For God, Israel and Ulster

CONSERVATIVE Protestantism’s attraction to Jewish traditions and its subsequent support of Israel is the subject of a timely new book that will be launched this week during Féile.

Judaizing Christianity and Christian Zionism in Northern Ireland: For God, Israel and Ulster is the latest book by Dr Véronique Altglas, a lecturer in sociology at Queen’s University.

The book, which features anonymised interviews with members of a Messianic Christian congregation in the north of Ireland, examines Protestant interest in Judaism and the political implications of that support locally and internationally.

Messianic Christianity – which is characterised by a strong support for the state of Israel – combines Jewish liturgy and symbols with Christian prophecies about the End Time and the second coming of Christ.

Largely recognised as a trend within evangelical Christianity, Messianic Christianity took root in the United States in the 1960s and '70s and has grown steadily since. The congregation in the north was established in 2007 with members drawn from various churches and denominations.

“Members of the messianic congregation are trying to restore what they see as a pure and authentic version of Christianity,” says Dr Altglas. “Jesus was Jewish so if you want to understand Jesus and his way of life, it makes sense that you would want to understand those traditions.

“Members tend to be very anti-establishment and believe today’s churches have lost the original message of Jesus. They want to go back to that message: rediscovering what they call the Hebrew roots of the Bible and its teaching is their way to do so.”

Drawn by Biblical prophecies and adhering to God’s promises to Abraham – such as Genesis 12:3, "I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse;" – the focus on, and support for, Israel and the Jewish people are key to the Messiah’s second coming – but also to their own salvation.

“The Christian Bible prophesies that the Jews’ return to Israel is a herald of Jesus’ return and what will occur when that time comes will take place there,” Dr Altglas continued. “This is where Israel as a Biblical territory becomes conflated with Israel as a modern state, with Christian Zionists seeing the Israeli state’s creation in 1948 as a sign of prophecies’ realisation.”

Dr Altglas’s study of this mix of religion and politics, delves deeper in to how the focus on Israel shapes political engagement beyond religious belief.

“The case of Northern Ireland underscores this dynamic,” she explains. “Among hardline Unionists, support for Israel carries deep symbolic weight, not only in relation to the Israeli state itself, but in how it resonates locally. For some, Israel represents a besieged and misunderstood state – mirroring their own identity.

“Israel and Northern Ireland are both seen as “chosen lands”, divinely set apart which then allows the Unionist political project to be reframed spiritually.”

The ability of this narrative to be applied to contested areas globally has seen the continuing surge of Christian Zionism, particularly in the global south. Although the congregation on whom Dr Altglas’ fieldwork was concentrated disbanded its formal structures in 2018, she sees Christian Zionism continuing to extend its reach and complexity.

“In Brazil, the former President Jair Bolsonaro pursued a pro-Israel, right-wing agenda to gain support from both evangelicals and far-right movements, whilst in Argentina, President Javier Milei – though Catholic – openly embraces Jewish traditions. His gestures can be interpreted as a strategy to confer divine legitimacy upon his presidency.

“Leaders who give a divine or Biblical aspect to their positions then can’t be held to ‘earthly’ standards or normal debate or challenge.

“Christian Zionism is huge and as it continues to evolve globally as a language of political belonging so too will support for Israel as a mode of political expression within Christian fundamentalism.”

Dr Véronique Altglas will be discussing her book Judaizing Christianity and Christian Zionism in Northern Ireland. For God, Israel, and Ulster (Routledge, 2025) at St Mary’s University College at 3pm on Friday 8 August as part of Féile an Phobail. In discussion with the researcher and writer, Robbie McVeigh.