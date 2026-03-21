FÓRAM na nÓg is preparing to celebrate what it describes as another significant year for the Irish language youth sector, with a special event set to take place next week at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in the heart of West Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter.

The regional body, which supports Irish-medium youth work across the Six Counties, says the event on March 24 will recognise the achievements of member groups, youth workers and trainees who have helped strengthen the sector over the past year. Among those being honoured will be dozens of people who completed qualifications through the organisation, including OCN awards, first aid and child protection certification, and other professional training.

More than 70 people gained an OCN qualification through Fóram na nÓg over the past year, adding to the number of trained workers now supporting young people in Irish-language youth settings. In partnership with Gaelchúrsaí, the organisation also delivered more than 20 training sessions, covering areas such as first aid, child protection, designated officer training, covering officer training, CV workshops and assessor training. The result is a more confident and qualified workforce serving young people across the region.

One of the most significant developments this year has been the continuation of the Nasc apprenticeship scheme. The first phase of the scheme ended in March 2025, with a second phase beginning the following month. Aimed at young people aged 18 to 21, the programme offers participants the chance to gain qualifications while building practical experience in youth work. This year 13 apprentices took part, coming from Belfast, Ballycastle, Derry city and rural Co Derry. Each was placed with organisations in their own area, where they supported local youth provision while gaining hands-on experience of working with young people.

Fóram na nÓg has also remained active in advocacy for the Irish language youth sector. Over the past year, representatives met senior Education Authority officials Richard Pengelly and Arlene Kee to discuss strategic plans for the development of the sector.

The organisation also joined other Irish-language groups at the RAIC demonstration at Stormont, calling on both the Irish and British governments to provide long-term and equitable funding for Irish language organisations. Further meetings were held in April with Andrew Scott, Julie Humphries and Jamie Plant, with discussions focusing on the growth of the sector, the emerging youth work policy, and the potential implications for Irish language youth work. Fóram na nÓg has also been involved in the CEARTA campaign, standing alongside thousands in Dublin to demand stronger rights, investment and protections for the language and its community.

International exchange has also been a major part of the organisation’s work. Over the past year, young people connected with language activists and community organisations in a number of minority language contexts. Earlier in the year, representatives travelled to Wales, where they met Aberystwyth University and learned more about efforts to sustain and promote the Welsh language. Two groups from the Nasc apprenticeship scheme also took part in study visits abroad. One cohort travelled to the Basque Country, meeting organisations involved in Basque language promotion and the wider independence movement. A second group visited Barcelona, where they met Òmnium Cultural, an advocacy organisation working to strengthen the Catalan language and culture. Meanwhile, Coiste na nGael Óg travelled to South Tyrol for a cultural exchange with young people there, who later returned the visit by coming to Belfast. According to Fóram na nÓg, these exchanges helped build links with other young people involved in language revival and cultural activism in their own communities.

Closer to home, the organisation says it has continued to support member groups through training, education and funding assistance. More than 20 training sessions were delivered in partnership with Gaelchúrsaí, with groups from every county taking part.

Fóram na nÓg also supported local organisations with funding applications aimed at sustaining youth services. Four member groups recently secured funding to continue delivering local services for another three years: Cumann Óige Uachtar Chluanaí, Club Óige Setanta, Club Óige Luraigh and Glór Uachtar Tíre. Alongside these funded groups, Fóram na nÓg says it continues to support 33 additional groups operating on a voluntary basis.

As well as training and policy work, the organisation has also prioritised events that bring young people together in enjoyable and culturally meaningful ways. During Halloween it partnered with Gairdín an Phobail to host events celebrating the Celtic roots of the festival. More than 300 young people travelled to West Belfast to take part in activities including storytelling, pumpkin carving and pizza workshops.

Later in the year, the return of Oireachtas na Samhna to Belfast for the first time since 1997 provided another major opportunity. Fóram na nÓg organised Oireachtas na Snamhna, described as the largest youth-focused event of the festival at Andersonstown Leisure Centre in the West Belfast Gaeltacht. More than 300 young people attended the day-long event. For the organisation, such gatherings are about more than entertainment. They are also a way of strengthening connections between young Irish speakers and giving something back to the communities that sustain the work year-round.

After what it describes as a busy and encouraging year, Fóram na nÓg says it is looking ahead with optimism. With training programmes expanding, apprentices gaining experience, member groups securing support, and young people increasingly visible in both local and international language movements, the organisation believes the Irish language youth sector is continuing to grow in both confidence and ambition.