Four arrested in Poleglass drug arrests

FOUR people have been arrested following searches at two properties in Dunmurry in which a large quantity of Class B drugs and paraphernalia were found

The PSNI confirmed two men – aged 57 and 36) – and two women (59 and 34) were arrested at two addresses in the Colinvale area.

DRUGS: Class B drugs and paraphernalia were seized at the properties

PSNI Inspector Noble said: "Officers carried out planned searches at two addresses in the Colinvale area and seized a quantity of items, including suspected Class B controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

"Two men, aged 57 and 36, and two women, aged 59 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. They have all since been released on police bail.

"As enquiries continue, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information relating to the illegal use or supply of drugs in their area to call us on 101.

"You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."