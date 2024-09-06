Palestine Aid Ireland to hold fundraiser for Gaza at Crumlin Star

AID: A Palestine Aid Ireland volunteer in Gaza with food bought with money raised by the charity

PALESTINE Aid Ireland will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for Gaza, with all money going towards food and aid for struggling families in the besieged region.

Starting at 8.30pm this Saturday at Crumlin Star Social Club the gig will feature rebel band Míse Éire and DJ Ro.

Palestine Aid Ireland have raised over $50,000 since March this year but are not able to feed the same numbers as previous years due to the conflict and the rising food prices.

FOOD: Palestine Aid Ireland raises food for families struggling in the direst circumstances in besieged Gaza

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Fra Hughes from Palestine Aid Ireland said: "We used to be able to feed 200 families for $5,000 but now that only feeds around 150 families. $6,000 can see us feed around one thousand people with vital supplies of tinned food, sanitary products, items like coffee and tea and other non-perishable food. Since March we reckon we've fed over 1,100 families and provided over 100,000 meals.

"All of our donations go 100 per cent to our people on the ground in Gaza and all of our staff are volunteers. We have been doing this work for over ten years but things have never been this bad and with the ongoing genocide, things are just getting worse and people in Gaza are in the grips of famine."

PALESTINE: Palestine Aid Ireland has provided food and aid to the bombed Al Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza

Dr Saeb Shaath, who was head of the Palestinian General Delegation to Ireland until 2002 and is now the patron of Palestine Aid Ireland said: "The volunteers of Palestine Aid in Ireland and Gaza are doing their outmost with all our donated monies to support displaced families, doctors and patients in Gaza with emergency food parcels.

"We have distributed food aid lasting one week to over 1,090 families in Gaza from March 2024 totalling £44,000, to include 150 parcels to the Al Nasser hospital Khan Younis."

GIG: The gig this Saturday will go towards Palestine Aid Ireland

Dr Shaath continued: "Please consider helping us to continue this life saving work by becoming a monthly donor or holding a fundraiser on our behalf. Solidarity without action is merely rhetoric.

"We have a 100 per cent donation policy. We are all unpaid volunteers here and in Gaza."

Tickets for the night can be bought at the door or to make a separate donation Danske Bank Palestine Aid Sort code 95-06-79 Acc 90022365