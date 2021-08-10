FÉILE 2021: Fr Des film to premiere on Thursday

SAYING MASS: The film looks at the work of Fr Des and is narrated by Belfast born actor, Stephen Rea

A NEW documentary film which focuses on the life of highly respected West Belfast priest, the late Fr Des Wilson, is to premiere as part of Féile an Phobail on Thursday 12 August.

'Fr Des – The Way He Saw It’ looks at the pioneering work of Fr Des in community, education and peace-making, and is narrated by Belfast born actor Stephen Rea.

The film is primarily recounted in Fr Des’ own words, featuring interviews taken between 2011-2018 alongside earlier footage. It includes contributions from Stephen Rea; Rev Brian Smeaton, a Church of Ireland minister on the Shankill Road in 1969; Eilish Rooney, a senior figure in the Transitional Justice Institute at Ulster University; and Bernadette Devlin-McAliskey, a Civil Rights activist and former MP.

Fr Des was affectionately known as “the people’s priest” and spent his life helping those in need, particularly during the time of the conflict. He criticised the authorities for perpetrating a sectarian state and placed his focus on building community relations.

The West Belfast priest spoke with and encouraged discussion with Loyalist and Republican working-class groups for decades and opposed the leadership of his Church for not speaking out against bad decisions in Government. His disagreements with the then Bishop, Dr Philbin led to his being ostracised from the Church.

Fr Des continued to advocate for justice and against inequality until the end of his life in November 2019.

Vincent Kinnaird, Director of ‘Fr Des – The Way He Saw It’ said: “It’s an honour to be able to document the life of Fr Des Wilson. His incisive, well-informed, no-nonsense, humanitarian approach and perspective need to be heard, particularly today. He was an extraordinary man in extraordinary times and his words and lessons still resonate.

“The support I have received from Springhill Community House, Docs Ireland, Fine Point Films and many other individuals and organisations has been invaluable throughout the process of creating this documentary.”

Michele Devlin, Director of Belfast Film Festival added: “Wherever possible we strive to give indigenous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, the opportunity to showcase their work. Fr Des – The Way He Saw It, is an important piece of our recent history which has been captured by this director. His vision, and that of the talented documentary sector we have here, will ensure we keep telling true stories about people like Fr Des who have enriched our society.”

Kevin Gamble, Director of Féile an Phobail said: “Fr Des – The Way He Saw It showcases what Féile is all about. Celebrating remarkable individuals and the very best of our communities. It is a brilliant documentary on the life of an extraordinary humanitarian.”

The film will be shown at 7pm in the Odeon, Victoria Square. Tickets are available from the Docs Ireland website and are priced from £3.