O'Neill: From the Shankill to Ballymurphy – I'll represent you

FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has pledged to represent all of the people of the North equally.

In her New Year's message the Sinn Féin woman said she is "committed" to "delivering hope and opportunity" in the year ahead.



She said the return of the Assembly and Executive in 2024 "marked a moment of possibility".



"People wanted the Assembly and Executive back because they wanted real change in their lives," she said in a New Year's statement. "They rightly wanted political parties back around the table, working together for them and their families.



"Our greatest strength lies firmly in our people, and by empowering them, we can seize the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.



"Whether you’re from Pomeroy or Portaferry, the Shankill Road or Ballymurphy, as First Minister for all, I am committed to representing you and delivering hope and opportunity for you and your family. My guiding principle is to serve everyone equally across our community, working relentlessly to make a real and positive change in people's lives."



She said "significant progress" has been made over the past 12 months on key issues that affect people's lives.



"One of the Executive’s first acts was to award public sector workers the fair pay increase they absolutely deserved.



"Projects that were stalled for years due to the absence of an Executive are now coming to fruition. Major developments, like the A5 and Strule campus, are progressing, while Belfast's state-of-the-art transport hub is now open—bringing us one step closer to a cleaner, greener society."



She added: "Tragically, 2024 saw seven women murdered in the North. Behind every death is a family left shattered by grief. As a society, we must and can do better.



"That’s why launching the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategy was a top priority for this Executive, and why I will continue to ensure the strategy’s targets are delivered.



"We all share a responsibility to challenge the misogyny that enables such heinous crimes to persist. Women should feel safe in every street, town, and city across this island.



"As a leader, my job is to keep pushing us forward, united in purpose, to bring about real change in people’s lives. The potential we have is limitless.



"Together, we’re building a brighter and better future—one that we can all be proud of. A future defined by prosperity, progress, and positivity. As we write the next chapter, let’s stay united and chart this path forward together.



"I recognise there is still much to do, and I am more determined than ever to continue delivering strong leadership and positive change. Let’s embrace the opportunities ahead, united in purpose, as we build a brighter future for everyone who calls this island home."