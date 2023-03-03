Gaelic Games: Antrim club football season ready for the off

IT’S that time again. March’s arrival signals the beginning of another Antrim club season and this Sunday, the All-County football leagues swing into action.

There is a full programme of fixtures across the division in senior and reserve with all clubs hoping to get 2023 off on the best possible note.

A tweak to last year’s programme means a return to reserve games as double-headers with the first-team fixtures. The senior games are up first and at 2pm on Sunday, the ball will be thrown in around the county to signal the start of a new campaign.

Creggan won the Division One title last year and they begin their defence of the title at home to Rossa.

Both sides will be shorn of their respective county contingent so it will be a test of the depth of the squad for both, but that will be a similar scenario for many teams.

Just up the road in Randalstown, there is something of a local derby with Tír na nÓg hosting county champions Cargin in an intriguing encounter, while Aghagallon - who lost out in the 2022 county final - travel to newly-promoted Moneyglass having retained their top-flight status last year with a playoff win over Ballymena.

There is an all-city clash at Hannahstown on Sunday as Lámh Dhearg, who have been competing in the Ulster League, host St John’s in a game that is always a close-run thing and it is anticipated there will again be little between the teams.

St Gall’s have home advantage against Portglenone, while the remaining game in the top-flight will see St Brigid’s hit the road to Ahoghill.

With 13 clubs in Division One, Naomh Éanna will have the bye on opening weekend as they have a little more time to make the adjustments ahead of a new campaign.

League champions Creggan host Rossa on Sunday

As mentioned, All Saints missed out on promotion in playoff last year and they will be hopeful of going one further in 2023 with the Ballymena side making the short trip to last year’s Intermediate Championship finalists Glenravel in their opener.

St Patrick’s, Lisburn, return to the second tier after claiming Division Three honours last year and they open up with a home game at Kirkwoods against Gort na Móna who dropped out of Division One last year.

St Paul’s make the relatively short trip to Crumlin to face Aldergrove, but there is plenty of action in the city as a local derby between Sarsfield’s and Davitt’s takes place at the Bear Pit and St Teresa’s welcome 2022 Intermediate champions Dunloy, while in the north of the city, Ardoyne welcome Glenavy for their opening game of the season.

Rasharkin dropped down to Division Three and they will get their season underway when the Gaeilgeoirí of Laochra Loch Lao visit on Sunday afternoon.

There are a couple of cross-city clashes as Greencastle, Wolfe Tone’s, host St Agnes’, while St Malachy’s welcome Éire Óg to Cherryvale.

Last year’s Antrim Junior champions, Pearse’s, begin the new season on the road as they head to Antrim town’s St Comgall’s.



Sunday’s fixtures

Division One (Sunday, 2pm)

Moneyglass v Aghagallon

Ahoghill v St Brigid’s

Lámh Dhearg v St John’s

Creggan v O’Donovan Rossa

Tír na nÓg v Cargin

St Gall’s v Portglenone



Division One Reserve (Sunday, 3.45pm)

Lámh Dhearg v St John’s

Tír na nÓg v Cargin

Creggan v O’Donovan Rossa

St Gall’s v Portglenone



Division Two (Sunday, 2pm)

Sarsfield’s v Davitt’s

Ardoyne v Glenavy

Glenravel v Ballymena

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Gort na Móna

Aldergrove v St Paul’s

St Teresa’s v Dunloy



Division Two Reserve (Sunday, 3.45pm unless stated)

Glenravel v Ballymena

Aldergrove v St Paul’s (2pm)

Cargin v Rasharkin

Ardoyne v Glenavy

Sarsfield’s v Davitt’s

Moneyglass v Ahoghill



Division Three (Sunday, 2pm unless stated)

Rasharkin v Laochra Loch Lao

Wolfe Tones v St Agnes’

St Comgall’s v Na Piarsaigh

St Malachy’s v Éire Óg (midday)



