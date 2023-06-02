Gaelic Games: Final round of pre-split fixtures in Antrim's top two hurling divisions

IT'S the final round of games before the split in Division One and Two of the Antrim Hurling League on Sunday.

The top two in Division One go head-to-head with both Loughgiel and visitors Ballycran entering the game with 100 per cent records so far, but the Shamrocks sit on top following Wednesday's game between the Down side and Naomh Éanna not finishing die to an injury.

The Glengormley outfit will be eyeing a place in the top half post-split and they have home advantage this weekend against a Carey sit that sit joint-bottom.

They are locked on three points with St John's who are on the road against county champions Dunloy.

Ballycastle could still find themselves in the top half should they score a good win at home to Ballygalget who enter the weekend in third, while Rossa host Cushendall in the divisions other game and with both sides on seven points, whoever comes out on top will also be checking results elsewhere to see if they have got into the top half.

In Division Two, St Paul's and Glenarm still have a game to make up at a later date, but the rest of the clubs all have their final post-split game with Glenariffe at St Gall's at midday bidding to move clear at the to from Cushendun who have completed their games and have a bye. A win for the hosts at De La Salle Park will see them narrow the gap on the leaders to three heading into the post-split run.

Creggan sit at the bottom and they welcome St Paul's who overcame St Gall's midweek, while Clooney Gaels can ensure they draw level with at least Cushendun with a home win against Glenarm.

Both South Belfast clubs are on their travels on Sunday with Carryduff at Tír na nÓg and Bredagh at Sarsfield's.

There is no split in the bottom two divisions with all sides playing each other home and away, but the third tier will see Cloughmills, who are joint-top having played a game more, at Ballymena, while Armagh's Cuchulainn's travel to Derry to face Na Magha.

Gort na Móna are yet to pick up a point and they are at Rasharkin, while Lámh Dhearg host Glenravel in the other game.

There are two fixtures in Division Four with Mallusk the venue for the lunchtime throw-in between Loch Mór Dál gCais and Loughbeg Harps, while joint-top Davitt's and Ardoyne are set to meet at Davitt Park.

Sunday's fixtures (2pm unless stated, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycastle v Ballygalget (1pm)

O'Donovan Rossa v Cushendall

Naomh Éanna v Carey

Dunloy v St John's

Loughgiel v Ballycran (3.45pm)

Division Two

St Gall's v Glenariffe (12pm)

Creggan v St Paul's

Sarsfield's v Bredagh

Tír na nÓg v Carryduff

Clooney Gaels v Glenarm

Division Three

Lámh Dhearg v Glenravel

Na Magha v Cuchulainn Hurling Club

All Saints, Ballymena v Cloughmills

Rasharkin v Gort na Móna

Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Loughbeg Harps (12pm)

Davitt's v Ardoyne