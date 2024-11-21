Gaelic Games: From Hannahstown to Barcelona for Lámhs' G4MOs

Lámh Dhearg's Gaelic For Mothers and Others team (G4MOs) participated in a blitz in Barcelona on November 2, hosted by the Barcelona Gaels which certainly met up to the ladies’ expectations.

As excitement mounted and the plans of the trip finally fell into place, 10 Lámh Dhearg G4MOs proudly in new kits sponsored by Lockdown Security participated in a series of games on Saturday afternoon in the Catalonian capital.

The Lámhs were fortunate the sun shone during the blitz, which added to the fun-filled atmosphere, while sadly, other parts of the country experienced exceptional inclement weather.

Due to the high numbers in attendance and the limited number of players allowed to participate in the games from each team, the Lámhs kindly offered three other players the chance to play alongside them and an opportunity for a run-out. Two from Middleton Magpies and one from Celbridge availed of this act of friendship and proved an invaluable addition to the Hannahstown ladies on the day.

The blitz ran smoothly, and the hosts were very hospitable and welcoming. It commenced with a light-hearted and fun warm-up and cool-down. Each player was presented with a medal to remember their time in Barcelona and the Lámhs were awarded a certificate for 'Best Team Warm Up', which showed the girls were as good dancers as footballers.

Throughout the blitz the Hannahstown ladies played very well and were proud ambassadors for their club and county. They displayed great teamwork, skill and talent showcasing the dedication and hard work they put into their training to prepare for the blitz which came to fruition on the day.

The forward line was potent and accurate, the midfield was industrious, while the defence and goalkeeper were solid as they defended resolutely.

Even though the blitz had a competitive spirit, this was also a social event, which was clear to see on the pitch with the sound of laughs and cheering enveloping the pitch. Friendships were made, fun was had and most importantly, the Lámhs experienced playing Gaelic football in the most amazing environment in Europe. The blitz epitomised the ethos of Gaelic for Mothers.

A night of entertainment and celebrations organised by the Barcelona Gaels followed. Once again, all of the teams embraced this time to socialise, organising future friendlies at home and solidifying those new friendships made on the pitch.

Although this trip was mainly about football, the Lámhs availed of the opportunity to explore the enchanting city of Barcelona.

They travelled on the hop-on, hop-off bus to visit the many tourist and scenic attractions. They were captivated by the Sagrada Familia and every other building that was designed by Gaudi. They were also impressed with the illuminations of the city while driving through the streets at night as it was setting up for Christmas.

“I would like to thank the Barcelona Gaels for accepting our application from the Lamh Dhearg G4MO’s team and inviting us to play," said Joanne O'Reilly.

"This has been the making of our team, with an increase in players joining throughout the year and a much-needed focus.

"Playing in this competition was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a lot of the players and one we will never forget.

"However, this has provided us with the drive to continue to play and promote positive physical, emotional, and mental health within our club and we may be already planning a little something exciting in the future. So, watch this space.

"Overall, the most memorable experience from the trip must be the friendships built between the team.

"Although already strong, there is nothing like creating memories with others and these are memories that we will remember and cherish forever.

"We laughed from the minute we sat on the bus at the club right up to the minute we exited the bus back in Belfast. This group of girls did themselves proud for their skill, attitude, and behaviour on and off the pitch and were great ambassadors for the club itself.”

The Lámhs G4MAO’S would like to thank the club committee for supporting the team on this trip, especially chairperson Brian Smyth, Paul Buchanan and Jim Ferguson for all their extensive work in the background and making the Barcelona Blitz happen. They would also like to acknowledge everyone who supported their fundraising activities.

They also send their extended thanks to their Friends the Barcelona Gaels for providing the opportunity to play Gaelic games in Europe, being so hospitable and making it such a memorable experience

Finally, thanks to sponsor Lockdown Security for providing a new kit for the full team, which they will wear with pride for the foreseeable future.