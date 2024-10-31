Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg's Gaelic For Mothers and Others team is Barcelona-bound

AS Halloween is an exciting time for all, it has even taken on a more exciting time for Lámh Dhearg’s Gaelic For Mothers and Others’ team (G4MO) as they have the opportunity of representing the club in a European tournament in Barcelona. An opportunity of a lifetime for the keen mothers.

Gaelic for Mothers and Others started in the club in September 2016, and they have enjoyed playing in fun, non-competitive blitzes, while experiencing weekly exercise in a fun way and meeting other mothers and building up camaraderie and friendships.

The highlight of their short history was playing at Croke Park in 2017 at half time of the LGFA All-Ireland final.

The trip to Barcelona will surely be another memorable highlight. Naturally, the mothers are buzzing about playing in Barcelona.

Their adventure began with a Facebook post inviting teams from Ireland to forward their interest in a blitz with the Barcelona Gaels.

Joanne O’Reilly decided to forward Lámh Dhearg G4MO’s team and not mention it to anyone as Joanne didn’t think the Lámhs would make the cut.

However, to her amazement, the Hannahstown Mothers secured a place out of 207 teams who submitted an expression of interest form.

Totally excited by this, Joanne had to speak to the committee who completely backed the team all the way and acknowledged the benefits to the team and club.

Excitement grew once Joanne spoke to the players who were blown away to be able to play at a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The team quickly came up with a variety of ways to fundraise for the big event, a grand national sweep, football scratch cards, sponsoring some girls in the 10k féile, an 80’s night fancy dress disco at the club and finally their first-ever G4MO’s blitz.

The blitz is to take place on Saturday 2nd Nov 2024. The girls are so excited to play alongside other teams such as Middleton Magpies, Jude’s Jets, St Mary’s Convoy and of course, their hosts Barcelona Gaels to name a few.

The girls would like to acknowledge Lockdown Security for their generous support who have kindly funded a new team rig and will be worn with pride in Barcelona.

The trip to Barcelona has really galvanised the mothers and they are really anticipating a brilliant time in Barcelona and believe it can only make them a stronger group and promises a bright future for G4MO’s in the club.

The lashing rain doesn’t deter our G4MO training tonight as they eagerly look forward to the trip to Barcelona. Great to see Joanne back. Somehow I think Barca weather might be kinder to the girls. pic.twitter.com/AgBd2qab3s — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) October 21, 2024

“The aim of this blitz was to increase participation for our GFMO’s team due to a dip in numbers over the past few years,” said Joanne.

"I am so proud of our girls who support the club in everything that they do and always actively participate in the behind-the-scenes activities from our FUNdamentals to our senior teams.

“Not only have the girls increased in numbers since the blitz was advertised but we have got to know each other deeper and on a more personal level supporting each other physically, emotionally, mentally, and of course socially.

“Planning this trip was a journey and one that I will remember forever. I can’t wait to play alongside this amazing team of women and looking forward to making a lot more memories with a group that I call friends. This blitz and this group will be remembered in the club for years to come.”

Mairead Stanley added: “What a momentous occasion for our team and the club to be heading to Barcelona to play football.

“From the news broke that we had been selected, the team has only grown in strength and numbers, with both old and new girls.

“It will be an honour to wear the jersey representing the club on the pitch, but more importantly, it will be an honour to play with such an amazing bunch of girls that I am now proud to call friends.”

Caoimhe Whinnery said: “G4MO provides a vital platform for inclusion of women who never had the opportunity to try Gaelic football and those hanging up their competitive boots alike.

“We struggled to regain momentum after Covid, but we were determined not to let such an inclusive initiative dissipate. The upcoming Barcelona trip has given focus and renewed vigour.

“It has brought the team back together and we have attracted several new members this year. We are delighted to be back at full force.”

No doubt Barcelona 2024 will become an important and memorable event in the short history of the G4MOs in Hannahstown and the girls will be worthy ambassadors for Lámh Dhearg, West Belfast and the county.

