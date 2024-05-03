Gaelic Games: Laochra Wolfe Tones honoured at Fortwilliam Golf Club

The GAA’s mantra statement, the document we know as 'Where We All Belong' includes a line: “Where individuals become teams, who honour the legacy of those who went before and strive to build a legacy of their own.”

That’s what Wolfe Tones did last night at an event in Fortwilliam Golf Club which recognised the members of Wolfe Tone GA&CC.

Members of the old club came together with the committee and some players of the new club to share their stories and memories of the old Wolfe Tone Club.

Club Secretary Angela McIvor, whose father Danny McLarnon played for the Tones in the 1950s and 1960s, opened the event stating the club wished to celebrate and honour all the former members, and to remember all those who were no longer with us.

The members of the old club were presented with certificates thanking them for keeping the memory and spirit of Gaelic Games in Greencastle alive over the last 50 years and all were awarded with honorary membership of the club.

It was a fantastic opportunity for old team mates to meet up, some of whom hadn’t seen each other in over half a century. Gerry Mulholland, a former player in the 1960s and 1970s told a heartwarming tale of how, after evading the police for the crime of being a Teddy Boy, he stumbled into a Wolfe Tone céilí, and met his now wife Mary, the couple having celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary recently.

The evening was concluded with music from Alex Walsh and the attendees had the opportunity to reminisce about their sporting glories, chat about family and friends and the many marriages that came out of the old Wolfe Tone club.

In his remarks, club chairperson Stephen McCourt paid tribute to those who had attended and laid out how, in less than 5 years, the new club had attracted almost 300 members. “It’s important to recognise and honour those who came before, we have big shoes to fill.”