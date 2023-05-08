Gaelic Games: McCann goal sparks Cargin win over St Brigid's

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

St Brigid’s 1-6 Erin’s Own, Cargin 1-8

A late goal despatched by midfielder Gerard McCann ensured Cargin claimed the points at the expense of St Brigid’s at Musgrave Park on Sunday evening.

An Enda Downey pointed free had increased the St Brigid’s advantage to a full six points but the big midfielder’s major strike and the impetus gained from the second-period introduction of Michael McCann and Kevin McShane was to work the oracle for Ronan Devlin’s men

Cargin travelled to Musgrave on Sunday in search of a win following back-to-back defeats in the league and although possession was plentiful in the early stages, the Toome men found the going as tough in penetrating the home side’s rear guard,

A 30-metre free kick converted out on the right-hand side by Enda Downey saw the home side grab an early advantage following a foul on the incoming John Morgan.

Cargin opened their account a few minutes thereafter as David Johnston and Tom Shivers combined to send John Carron away for a fine point in the 10th minute after Gerard McCorley had nipped another planned St Brigid’s offensive in the bud, it provoked reply in kind at the other end.

Enda Downey despatched another free between the posts in the 15th minute following indiscretion on the hard grafting Ruairi McErlean and John Morgan followed suit shortly thereafter to make it 0-3 to 0-1.

Cargin reduced the advantage to the minimum in the 20th minute as John McNabb came forward to despatch a ‘45’ between the posts but the home side was quick to reply and after Oran Downey found his sibling Enda in the clear to raise white, St Brigid’s were a couple clear again in a close fought affair in which scores were proving hard to come by.

The end of the period was near when the home side struck again to deliver a goal which looked even at such a relatively early juncture as corner man Ruairi McErlean delivered to the net.

Having risen highest to punch home a Niall Duffy cross to the net and ensuring a 1-4 to 0-2 lead for his side, the corner forward was injured in the process and unable to continue.

St Brigid’s started in the second half against the breeze but on a positive note as Enda Downey despatched a 40-metre free-kick firmly between the posts and the city men looked in charge.

Cargin, with a defensive unit in which Gerard McCorley, Sean Og Quinn were outstanding, were having trouble in turning possession and strong approach into scores on the board and were six points in arrears, but were on the cusp of stern replay shortly into the second period as their midfielder found the net.

Gerard McCorley’s intervention at the back and delivery into the danger area by the outstanding John McNabb was directed across the opposition’s square by replacement Michael McCann and although Brigid’s net minder Declan Heery made a fine save to deny Conan Johnston, big Gerard Mc Cann was coming to ensure the finish and the Toome men were back in the contest arrears reduced to three points from six.

The introduction of the talismanic Michael McCann and Kevin McShane was to have a positive effect on the Toome men thereafter.

A fine James Smyth point had the home side back on the positive again but Cargin had a firm grip on the bit at such juncture with centre forward David Johnston continuing to work his socks off and after Tom Shivers bagged back-to-back points following frees awarded for indiscretions on Michael McCann and the former their show was back on the road.

St Brigid’s were knocked out of stride and as the game progressed into the last quarter Gerard McCann added a point and the equaliser at 1-6 apiece with the Toome men gaining stride.

St Brigid’s, who had given their best with John Toner, Peter Lundy and Reuben Carleton leading the charge, were wilting as the Cargin men came good and with net minder John McNabb at the forefront it as a superb finish from the goalkeeper which saw his side claim advantage and it was his 100-metre clearance which found James Laverty in the clear bound for the opposition’s posts before fouled in possession.

Tom Shiver was left to perform the coup de grace following the indiscretion on his captain with his 30-metre free despatched firmly between the posts to see his side over the line.

ST BRIGID’S: Declan Heery; Fionn McKiernan, Conor King, Shea Campbell; Reuben Carleton, John Toner, Callum Webb; Fergal Meenagh, James Smyth (0-1); Niall Duffy, Oran Downey, John Morgan (0-1); Peter Lundy, Enda Downey (0-4), Ruairi McErlean

CARGIN: John McNabb (0-3); Sean og Quinn, Gerard McCorley, Cahir Donnelly; Justin Crozier, James Laverty (0-1), Ronan Gribbin; Gerard McCann (1-1), John Carron (0-1), David Johnston, Conan Johnston, Paudie Mc Laughlin, Tom Shivers (0-3), Ciaran Bradley

Subs: Michael McCann, Kevin McShane, Ben Mc Larnon

REFEREE: Darren McKeown (St Gall’s)