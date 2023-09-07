Gaelic Games: Cargin get the better of St Gall's in reserve football final

Antrim Reserve Football Cup final

Erin’s Own Cargin 0-13 St Gall's 1-7

Cargin are the senior reserve football champions following victory over St Gall’s at Dunsilly in perfect conditions on Wednesday evening.

The Milltown Blues featured a host of players who have county, provincial and national medals from over a decade ago and gave a good account of themselves but in the end Cargin’s youthful legs proved the difference.

A superb goal in the 42nd minute by the legendary Sean Kelly threatened to spoil the Cargin party and saw St Gall’s gain advantage for the first time but it was the Toome side who finished stronger and with the excellent Conan Johnston leading the charge and three superb late points from John McNabb, secured victory.

Both sides had impressed en route to the decider with St Gall’s rolling back the years and including a strong contingent of their 2010 All-Ireland Club Championship winning side, while a youthful Cargin included quite a number of the side who had claimed back to back minor titles in 2020/21.

Tom Shivers, who was to prove prominent throughout, raised back to back white flags in the opening exchanges to give the Toome side an early lead but

St Gall's were quick to reply as Kevin Niblock sent a 30 metre free between the posts.

A John McNabb point increased the Cargin lead to two again by the 10th minute but St Gall’s were back on level terms shortly after as midfielder Anto Healy kicked back-to-back points to leave it all square at 0-3 apiece.

An excellent Conan Johnston point saw Cargin edge ahead again in the 18th minute and the elegant Tom Shivers and Mickey Pollock swapped points before Daniel Murtagh replied for the city side to leave it all square again at 0-5 apiece.

Cargin finished the half on the front foot with Odhran Molloy and Charlie McCann getting on top at midfield and a late Kieran Close point following good work by Hugh O’Donnell and Conan Johnston gave them a slender 0-6 to 0-5 advantage at the short whistle.

Cargin started the second half as they had concluded the first with Hugh O’Donnell, Sean Og Quinn and Paudie McLaughlin making a number of timely interceptions to deny the opposition.

McLoughlin would increase the Cargin lead and Benen Kelly’s astute approach and delivery opened the way for Tom Shivers to add another a few minutes later.

Kevin Niblock looks for a pass

Cargin looked in control as the second half progressed but that was about to change as St Gall’s responded with a Donal Murtagh point followed by a splendid Sean Kelly goal to nip ahead 1-6 to 0-8.

Cargin looked in a bit of trouble for the first time but they regained control with a great point from Paudie McLaughlin bringing them back on level terms.

Erin’s Own finished strongly and John McNabb kicked three excellent points to put them in a strong position.

Ben McLarnon, Odhran Molloy, Paudie McLaughlin and Fergal Johnston were much to the fore in the closing stages with Johnston making a significant contribution following his recent return from Australia.

Another Paudie McLaughlin point saw the gap increased to four but when the hard grafting Sean Kelly made reply in kind at the other end, only a single score separated the sides.

St Gall’s fought hard in the closing stages but the Cargin defence was resolute with Conan Johnston making a timely clearance in the 62nd minute before the final whistle signalled victory for the Toome side.

CARGIN: S Laverty; S Quinn, Conan Johnston (0-1), H O’Donnell; P McLaughlin (0-2), B Kelly (0-1), B Laverty; C McCann, O Molloy; B McLarnon, E McGrogan, F Johnston; K Close (0-2), J McNabb (0-4), T Shivers (0-4)

Subs: PJ Quinn, C O’Boyle, K Johnston

ST GALL'S: C Mullan; M Kelly, C Brady, O Kelly; M Hopkins, A McClean, S Kelly (1-1); A Gallagher, A Healey (0-2); D Murtagh (0-2), M Pollock (0-1), C Doherty; K Niblock (0-1), T O’Neill, K McGourty

Subs: M McCrossan, C Burke, J McCullough

REFEREE: Martin Quinn (Naomh Éanna)