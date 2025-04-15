Gaelic Games: Midweek action returns in Antrim football

AS the evenings get longer, midweek games are set to commence in the Antrim leagues with football taking charge on Wednesday.

There have been some impressive starts to the season and none less than Aldergrove who are one of four teams with a perfect record after three games in Division One. The Crumlin outfit's record will be tested to the full this evening when they take on county champions Cargin in Toome - another of the unbeaten sides - as somebody's 0 will have to go.

St Gall's have also flown out of the traps and they make the short trip to St John's this evening with the Johnnies still to get off the mark, while St Brigid's make the journey to Creggan bidding to maintain their winning start against a team that fell to Dunloy last time.

The Cuchullains journey to Portglenone to face a Casement's side that has made a slow start to the campaign, while Rossa are in Glenravel for a meeting between teams seeking their second victory.

St Paul's got off the mark with a draw in their last outing and they are at Hannahstown to face Lámh Dhearg, while the other games in the top division see Tír na nÓg welcome Ballymena and Aghagallon host an Ahoghill side that is also without a point so far.

Three teams in Division Two have won both their opening games and two of them meet in a West Belfast derby as Sarsfield's host St Teresa's.

Moneyglass also have maximum points and they are at home to Rasharkin.

Naomh Éanna have yet to claim a point since dropping into the second tier and they will hope to rectify that when they host St Comgall's, while Gort na Móna are also empty-handed so far and they make the short journey to Davitt's this evening, while St Patrick's, Lisburn host Glenavy in the other game.

St Agnes' have impressed in Division Three with a pair of big wins and they will seek to do it again when St Malachy's visit Woodlands this evening.

Ardoyne are also two from two and they are the designated away team in a local derby at The Cricky against Pearse's who are yet to pick up a win.

Also pointless are Wolfe Tone's with the Greencastle men at Éire Óg this evening and there is another local affair in the other game as O'Donnell's host Laochra Loch Lao.

Wednesday's fixtures (6.30pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Glenravel v O'Donovan Rossa

Lámh Dhearg v St Paul's

St John's v St Gall's

Creggan v St Brigid's

Tír na nÓg v All Saints, Ballymena

Cargin v Aldergrove (7pm)

Aghagallon v Ahoghill (7pm)

Portglenone v Dunloy (7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

Moneyglass v Rasharkin (6.45pm)

Naomh Éanna v St Comgall's

Sarsfield's v St Teresa's

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Glenavy

Davitt's v Gort na Móna (6.45pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Éire Óg v Wolfe Tones

O'Donnell's v Laochra Loch Lao

St Agnes' v St Malachy's

Pearse's v Ardoyne

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Armoy v Ballycastle II (7pm)