Gaelic Games: Naomh Éanna claim All-Ireland handball title

NAOMH Éanna CLG won the 2023 All Ireland Féile na nGael Division One Wall-Ball Final in Roscommon.

In the Boys’ Division 1 doubles competition, Naomh Éanna topped their group seeing off Clough Ballacolla (Co Laois) who were strong favourites having won the title in 2018, and 2019 and 2022 to set up the final against Clann Eireann (Armagh).

Niall Lemon and Zac O’Connell were first up for NÉ. The two Antrim handballers gave an excellent display, delivering several kill shots winning the opening game 21-15.

Up next for Naomh Éanna Shea Bell and Darragh McIlroy who gave an outstanding display of handball against tough opponents in a very tight match. The game time expired at 15 minutes seeing the lads win 15-12.

Naomh Éanna were crowned convincing winners with a final score line of 21-14, 15-11.

Alongside the All-Ireland title, Shea Bell took the tournament gold medal in the Boys’ Wall-Ball skills competition.