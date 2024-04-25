Gaelic Games: Old brigade combine with the new to lead St Gall’s to victory

Old Brigade combine with the new to lead St Gall’s to victory

O’Neill’s Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Kikckhams, Creggan 0-13 St Gall’s 1-12

St Gall’s continue to remerge as a strong force in Antrim football and in Creggan on Wednesday, they recorded their fifth win in five starts to move proudly to the top of the league after a win over Kickham’s on the Staffordstown Road.

The former All-Ireland club champions have gone through a major rebuilding job in recent years and the hard work is beginning to pay dividends. Many new faces have come to the fore in recent years with a sprinkling of the old brigade still there to add a bit of knowhow.

Amongst the veterans on duty Chris Kerr, Aodhan Gallagher and Micky Pollock all played a big part in their sides victory and their experience could be vital to Terry O’Neill’s side as the season progresses.

The certainly didn’t get it all their own way against a Creggan side, missing more than a few regulars and those lucky enough to be in attendance were treated to a full-blood encounter of championship intensity.

It was one of their more seasoned campaigners, Micky Pollock who opened the scoring with a point in the second minute with Creggan responding through a Conor Small free and a point from Patrick McAuley to take the lead by the fifth minute.

It was end-to-end football right from the start with Niall Burns bring the Milltown side level, Small restoring the Creggan lead from a second free and Pollock squaring it for the second time by the 10th minute.

The turning point in the game came after 13 minutes when the visitors forced a turnover and captain, Marcus Donnelly rode a couple of poor tackles before firing past Oisin Kerr to put his side three in front.

This score seemed to lift the boys in blue and they kicked three on the bounce through Daniel Quinn and two from the impressive Niall Burns to lead 1-6 to 0-3 after 19 minutes.

Niall Burns looks to pass

The home side were handed the opportunity to get themselves right back into contention when Ethan Carey-Small was brought down as he raced in on goal and referee Mark O’Neill pointed to the penalty spot.

Up stepped Conor Small but his spot-kick cannoned back of the angle between the upright and the crossbar and back into play and was cleared to safety.

A minute later Daniel Quinn pointed at the other end as St Gall’s continued to carry the game to their opponents but the home side regrouped with points from Conor Small (f), an excellent point from Sean Duffin and another from the same player in injury time to leave four between the sides at the interval.

The first half had been played with great intensity with neither side holding back with their tackling and that intensity was to continue as matters got underway again.

Conor Small and Niall Burns exchanged early points and a great point from full-back Ricky Johnston had it back to a single score, 1-8 to 0-8 after eight minutes.

It was Creggan who were now enjoying the better of the exchanges and they looked in for a goal when Ruairi McCann raced in from the right and fisted across goal but there was no one there to get the vital touch and the ball was cleared to safety.

Conor Small and Joe McAteer came back with points for the Kickham’s to close the gap to one after 13 minutes and it looked to be swinging the home side’s way but the Milltown Row side were able to respond.

Conn Doherty and Niall Burns found the target at the other end and Micky Pollock popped up with another fine effort to move St Gall’s four in front once more as the game moved into the final quarter.

Chris Kerr in possession

Back came the Staffordstown Road side through Kealan McCann and Jake McAteer and a great effort from Conor Small had it back to one with nine minutes remaining.

The hits were going in hard and fast as referee Mark O’Neill fought to keep a lid on matters and Conor Small, who had been excellent all evening missed an opportunity to tie the contest when well placed.

That was as close as the home side would get and Conn Doherty kicked the final score for the visitors to ease the pressure and leave St Gall’s top of the league after five rounds of games and looking the part.

CREGGAN: Oisin Kerr, Conor McCann, Ricky Johnston, Jake McAteer, Ethan Carey-Small, Aidan Maguire, Odhran Hampsey, Kealan McCann, Paddy McAuley, Sean Duffin, Joe McAteer, Tiarnan McLarnon, Dominic McAteer, Ruairi McCann, Conor Small.

Subs used: Paddy Coey, Fintan Close, Lee Johnston

ST GALL'S: Chris Kerr, Tiarnan Keenan, Gairech MacAdhaim, Eoghan McCurdy, Ruairi Wilson, Marcus Donnelly, Conall McCabe, John McCullough, Aodhan Gallagher, Niall Burns, Michael Pollock, Michael Hopkins, Conn Doherty, Callum Walsh, Daniel Quinn

Subs used: Dominic Sharkey, John Leneghan

REFEREE: Mark O’Neill (Armoy)