Gaelic Games: Race for the Volunteer Cup gets underway

THE race for the Volunteer Cup begins in earnest this weekend as hurling action takes over in Antrim.

Two weeks ago, the Intermediate and Junior competitions began, but this week the Senior Championship makes its arrival and there is certainly a lopsided feel to it this year.

That is down to an uneven number of teams competing as Creggan’s late withdrawal left just seven clubs in the race.

What that means with the format remaining the same, Group One contains just three teams that are all assured of advancing to the knockout stages, while Group Two is a minefield with one of the four set to be eliminated before the business end.

Certainly, it’s not ideal with a significant safety net for the three in the first group, but there is still much to play for at the top team advances straight through to the semi-finals with second playing third from the other group in one of the quarter-finals and vice versa for the other.

Ballycastle sit this weekend out, so the only game in the group takes place on Sunday afternoon and it’s a repeat of last year as Naomh Éanna entertain Loughgiel on their home patch.

The Glengormley side were left to reflect on what might have been 12 months ago as they were right in striking distance late on, but would conceded 1-1 in stoppage time to Loughgiel who prevailed by a pair of goals and would go onto reach the decider.

They met in the league back in May with Loughgiel coming through by three, but both teams will have a different look about them this weekend as the shadowboxing phase of the year is now done.

The first game in the SHC takes place on Saturday evening with Dunloy welcoming St John’s for the Group Two opener.

Last year, the Cuchullains saw their ‘drive for five’ aspirations extinguished by neighbours Loughgiel at the semi-final stage, so much of the conversation surrounding this year is whether they will bounce back.

They had an average league campaign, but were of course without a host of county players and will be much stronger this weekend, but will be without Conal Cunning who fractured his arm in a recent challenge game with ‘Coby’ expected to miss the majority of the group phase.

St John’s will have been relatively happy with how their league went as they were in the mix until the final few games, having had a pretty disappointing 2023 campaign.

They seem to be getting players back from injury at the right time with Peter McCallin back after a horrific knee injury last year, while the likes of Conall Bohill is also available this year after a disrupted 2023.

Dunloy won by five when they met 12 months ago at the same venue, so just what will both teams bring to the table this week?

🎟 Get your Club Champo Tickets 🎟



Tickets are now available to purchase for this weekends round of JHC, IHC and the start of the Bathshack SHC: https://t.co/kCgstLdGE1



Please note that ALL games are online ticket only and we can assist you at the gates if necessary. pic.twitter.com/ojWTezxZcV — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 8, 2024

The other game in the group takes place on Sunday afternoon as Rossa welcome defending champions Cushendall.

The last time they met in the championship was the 2021 semi-final which went the way of the city side, but much has changed since with the North Antrim side back as top dogs and with the emergence of Joseph McLaughlin and arrival of Ciaran Neeson, they have a real boost in attack to compliment established stars.

Rossa did win when they met in the league opener at the same venue, but the Ruairis flipped that result on their way to the Division One title.

Chris McDonnell is now the man at the helm at Rossa Park as he seeks to develop new talent, but has plenty of experience in the form of county stars, past and present.

Group One games in the Intermediate Championship take place on Friday evening with St Gall’s on the road to Cloughmills in a must-win for both having lost their open.

The North Antrim men fell to Glenarm, while St Gall’s were blitzed late by Glenariffe - who have the bye in the five-team group this week - so two points is a must for both to remain in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Group Two games are set for Saturday with St Paul’s hosting resurgent neighbours Sarsfield’s.

Last year, the Hoops stunned their neighbours late and their league form this year suggested they have pushed on again, but suffered a heavy loss to Clooney Gaels in their opener.

In contrast, the Paddies - who were relegated from Division Two - put early season woes behind them to stun Cushendun and look a different proposition than a few months ago.

Emmett’s host a Tír na nÓg side that opened with a win over Glenravel, with the Conn Magee’s men also in search of a response when they welcome Clooney Gaels in need of points to stay in the hunt for one of those coveted top two places to reach the semi-finals.

In the Junior Championship, Ardoyne have the bye in three-team Group One with Davitt’s - who opened with a win over the North Belfast side - hosting Rasharkin on Friday knowing a win will see them straight through to the last four.

Group Two games are also on Friday at neutral venues as Gort na Móna and All Saints meet in Randalstown in a game which could be a de facto knockout game in the race for a quarter-final place as both lost their opener, meaning the defeated will be really up against it to advance.

Armoy and Lámh Dhearg won their opening games and their meeting in Ballymena will go a long way to decide which will to the group and move straight into the last four.



Fixtures (first team at home unless stated)

Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One

Naomh Éanna v Loughgiel (Sunday 2pm)



Group Two

Dunloy v St John’s (Saturday 7pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Cushendall (Sunday 4pm)



Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One (Friday 7.30pm)

Cloughmills v St Gall’s

Carey v Glenarm



Group Two (Saturday 5pm)

Glenravel v Clooney Gaels

Cushendun v Tír na nÓg

St Paul’s v Sarsfield’s



Antrim Junior Hurling Championship

Group One (Friday 7.15pm)

Davitt’s v Rasharkin



Group Two (Friday 7.30pm)

Gort na Móna v All Saints, Ballymena (Randalstown)

Armoy v Lámh Dhearg (Ballymena)