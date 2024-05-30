Gaelic Games: Rampant Glenarm on top at the Bear Pit

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Sarsfield's 2-14 Glenarm 4-22

Despite a personal contribution of 2-5 from Donal McKernan, Sarsfield’s had no answer to a slick Shane O’Neill’s, Glenarm at the Bear Pit on Wednesday night.

McKernan opened the scoring with a pointed free in the second minute but Glenarm replied immediate with points from Sean O’Boyle and a great effort from Liam Magill to take the lead with only four minutes gone.

Ruairi McAreavey briefly tied the contest again but the visitors were beginning to find their feet and Magill moved them ahead once more before Dylan McLaughlin placed Sean O’Boyle who fired to the Sarsfield’s net in the 9th minute.

County player, Niall McKenna replied with a point at the other end and Dylan McLaughlin for Glenarm and Donal McKernan from a superb sideline cut for the home side exchanged further points as Sarsfields battled to stay in touch.

They were having great difficulty in dealing with the strong running and pace of the Glenarm attack however as Niall McGarrel and Daniel Black edged the visitors further ahead before ace free taker, McKernan replied with a point at the other end.

Ruairi McAreavy briefly closed the gap to four once more but Shane O’Neill’s were getting more and more on top as their slick movement and passing created openings that they continued to exploit.

McGarrel from a free and Sean O’Boyle 0-2 and Ciaran Magill added unanswered points by the 20th minute to move the Feystown side eight ahead and they looked to be taking command.

When Dylan McLaughlin raced through the heart of the Sarsfield’s defence for their second goal it looked a long way back for the home side but Donal McKernan appeared to have handed his side a lifeline when he drilled a 40 meter free to the net with four minutes remaining to the break.

Once again the Glenarm response was decisive and from the resulting puck out the slither was moved swiftly to the other end of the field and Ciaran Magill raced clear before finish to the net.

To their credit the home side hung in there with Enda McCartan, Ruairi McAreavy and Daniel McKernan adding the last three points of the opening half to leave them trailing by seven at the break.

The opening exchanges of the second half were fairly even with Niall McGarrel, Ciaran Magill and Sean O’Boyle on target for the North Antrim men and Daniel McKernan and Donal McKernan from two pointed frees replying for the home side.

McGarrel responded with one from play and followed with a converted free before Liam McLaughlin got his stick to a long dropping free from Darren Hamill to divert the sliothar out of reach of Gerard McKernan for the visitor’s fourth goal in the 17th minute.

McGarrel from a free and Dylan McLaughlin added points as the Feystown side turned the screw in the final quarter before Donal McKernan drilled another free throw a crowded goalmouth with time almost up to put a better look on the final scoreline.

Niall McGarrel, who with Dylan McLaughlin Ciaran Magill, Daniel Black and Sean O’Boyle had been prominent in the Glenarm attack, converted a free at the other end to conclude the scoring.

This win sees the Feystown side climb to seventh in the table on 8 points but only three behind league leaders, Clooney Gaels and the Glenarm men have a game in hand.

For Sarsfields it has been a difficult season and they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table without a point after eight games and something needs to change soon if they are to avoid the drop to Division Three.

Once again they were much too reliant on Donal McKernan’s free taking for scores but they did have county player, Niall McKenna back in their side tonight and his inclusion in the run in to the end of the league would certainly help their cause.

SARSFIELD'S: Gerard McKernan, Daragh Coleman, James Cunningham, Brendan McGibbon, Ronan McKenna, Jim McKernan, Enda McCartan, Nicolas O’Mullane, Anthony McGarrigle, Ruairi McAreavey, Niall McKenna, Daniel McKernan, Donal McKernan, Ryan Carson, Oisin Coleman, Michael Johnston, Cailin Caldwell, Patrick Braniff, Brendan Jackson,

GLENARM: Michael Abram, Joshua Quinn, Barry Hamill, John Scullion, Aidan Scullion, Darren Hamill, Declan McDermott, Kieran O’Boyle, Daniel Black, Dylan McLaughlin, Ciaran Magill, Sean O’Hare, Niall McGarel, Sean O’Boyle, Liam Og McLaughlin.

Subs: Ryan McLaughlin for Sean O’Hare, Liam Mulvenna for Liam Og McLaughlin

REFEREE: Hugh Torney