Gaelic Games: Superb McVeigh finish secures the points for All Saints against St Gall's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

All Saints, Ballymena 3-11 St Gall’s 2-12

A goal from Sean McVeigh in the second minute of added time earned new comers, All Saints the points in a keenly contested Division One encounter with St Gall’s at Quinn Park on Wednesday night.

Liam Bradley’s side led nearly all the way but were rocked by a fiercely disputed penalty award when referee, Paul Burns indicated a foot block offence with manager Bradley and a number of others shown cards for their protests in the aftermath.

When the fuss died down, Brendan Bradley kept his cool to beat Ryan Stewart from the penalty spot to put his side ahead for the first time since the 43d minute and with only three minutes remaining the points appeared to be heading back to Milltown Row.

The home side quite simply refused to give in, however, and after referee Burns indicated four minutes added time, they went in search of redemption.

As things got a little heated the visitors lost a player to a red card and All Saints took advantage with a move from deep in defence and the ball was moved swiftly through the hands, from defence to attack with McVeigh producing a breath taking finish.

It was St Gall’s who were first off the mark in Ballymena with Barra McCaffrey kicking them into a two point lead by the seventh minute before Sean McVeigh fisted over at the other end to open All Saints’ account.

The home side were starting to get their game together as they moved the ball at pace and their strong running from deep was causing problems and Emmet Killough fired home the game’s opening goal in the ninth minute to give them the lead for the first time.

Daniel Quinn, who had an excellent game for the Milltown Row side, replied with a pointed free but All Saints continued to find gaps in the visitors defence and Shaun O’Callaghan followed up to finish to the net in the 15th minute after Chris Kerr in the St Gall’s goals pulled off an excellent save to deny his initial effort.

Michael McCarry from play and keeper, Ryan Stewart from a ‘45’ moved the Quinn Park side further ahead but Quinn replied from another free to close the gap to three.

St Gall’s were giving as good as they got at this stage and points from Liam Lynn and Daniel Quinn in reply to one from Connell Lemon left it 2-4 to 0-8 in favour of the Ballymena side at the short whistle.

Sean McVeigh would extend that lead to three with a point in the opening minute of the second half but St Gall’s responded with points from Barra McCaffrey, Daniel Quinn and Liam Lynn to level the contest by the fifth minute.

Things were certainly livening up with those in attendance being treated to some excellent football as Michael McCarry from play and then a converted free edged the home side two ahead again.

Back came the Milltown side with the excellent Liam Lynn pointing at the other end and the same player was on hand to finish to the net from close range after a Daniel Quinn free came back of an upright.

Lynn’s goal moved the visitors two ahead with 17 minutes remaining but All Saints responded positively with Sean McVeigh and Michale McCarry 0-2, restoring their advantage by the 17th minute.

Ronan McKillop moved them two in front but the visitors were handed a lifeline with three minutes of normal time remaining when they were awarded a penalty.

When he dust had settled down, substitute Brendan Bradley assumed responsibility and fired past Ryan Stewart in the All Saints goal to edge his side into the lead again.

It wasn’t looking good for the home side but they showed great character and resolve to reply at the other end and veteran McVeigh put the cap on a fine personal performance with a superb finish from close range.

This win moves All Saints onto 13 points and secures their place in Division One for next season with four rounds still remaining while St Gall’s remain two points above them despite this defeat.