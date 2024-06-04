Gaelic Games: Tight at the top of football's Division One

IT'S tight at the top of football's Division One in Antrim with a four-way tie heading into back-to-back games over the next four days.

After a surprising round of games where undefeated records all fell by the wayside, the chasing pack were able to close in and it sets it up for an exciting finish to this new format.

Two of those leaders, Cargin and Creggan, are set to meet in Toome on Wednesday evening with the hosts having played one game less.

Meetings between these neighbours are always keenly contested and the two points could prove crucial to their league title ambitions.

St Brigid's make the trip across town to Naomh Éanna as they seek to put their defeat to Ballymena behind them.

The Biddies have had a fine season up until then and will seek to prove it was a blip, but come up against the Hightown outfit who have rediscovered some good form in recent weeks and this is a game that could go to the wire.

Making up the leading quartet is defending champions Portglenone who are at Corrigan Park to face a St John's side that is desperate for points to avoid the relegation playoffs.

The Johnnies sit just outside that zone, but on scoring difference, so there is plenty at stake for both.

St Gall's hit a roadbump after a good start, but have got back to winning ways and are just one off the leading pack. They make the trip to Ballymena for a de ent test against an All Saints side that have performed well so far.

Tír na nÓg sit just behind, two points off the leaders, and they welcome Aghagallon who are one of three teams on six points, just above the bottom three and seeking a way to avoid the relegation dogfight.

Rossa are the third team in that group on six and they have a trip to Drumlin to face an Aldergrove side that are second from bottom, joined with Moneyglass o three points who host Ahoghill.

Propping up the Division One table is Glenravel who are in Hannahstown to take on Lámh Dhearg.

Division Two has now been spit into two after the first series of games (the only division on football to have a split) and leading the way in the top half is St Teresa's who begin their push for promotion at home to St Patrick's, Lisburn, who are three point back.

St Paul's are just one point off their neighbours and host Glenavy, while Davitt's have the bye in the five-team group on Wednesday.

In the bottom half, Ardoyne are still to pick up a point this year and will hope to make home advantage count when they host second-from-bottom Gort na Móna who are four points above them. Sarsfield's host Rasharkin in 2B's other fixture.

That game at the Cricky is the second half of a double-header and in Division Three, the first game of the evening at the Cliftonville Road venue will take place in Division Three between Pearse's and St Malachy's.

The North Belfast side are currently second, four points off the top, so if they wish to catch up with St Comgall's, they know they can't afford any slip-ups.

The Antrim town side, which has won all eight games so far, is in the city to face Éire Óg.

O'Donnell's are also just four off the leaders, but with a game in hand, and they host St Agnes', while bottom side, Wolfe Tone's, are at mid-table Laochra Loch Lao.

Wednesday's fixture (7.15pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Tír na nÓg v Aghagallon

Cargin v Creggan

All Saints, Ballymena v St Gall's

Aldergrove v O'Donovan Rossa

Moneyglass v Ahoghill

Lámh Dhearg v Glenravel

Naomh Éanna v St Brigid's

St John's v Portglenone (7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2A

St Teresa's v St Patrick's, Lisburn

St Pauls v Glenavy

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2B

Sarsfield's v Rasharkin (7.30pm)

Ardoyne v Gort na Móna (8.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Na Piarsaigh v St Malachy's (7pm)

Laochra Loch Lao v Wolfe Tones

Éire Óg v St Comgall's

O'Donnell's v St Agnes'