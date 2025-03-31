Man due in court on charges connected to racially motivated hate crime

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with a racially motivated hate crime in West Belfast last Thursday.

The man has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict Grievous Bodily Harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of common assault. He is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, 25th April.

The charges relate to a report, being treated as racially-motivated hate crime, in the John Street area on Thursday, 27th March.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.