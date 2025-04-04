Gaelic Games: Club football on the agenda this week

FOOTBALL takes centre stage in Antrim this week with all three divisions now up and running.

Aldergrove have made an excellent start with two wins in as many games including a four-goal victory over Portglenone at the weekend, and they will seek to maintain their winning start when they host a Lámh Dhearg team coming off a defeat to Cargin.

The county champions are one of five teams with maximum points so far and the Erin’s Own men are in the city with a game against Rossa who got their first points last time out.

Creggan have put up some big scores and they make the trip to Dunloy, while St Gall’s are also two from two and they host an Aghagallon side that is coming off a defeat to St Brigid’s.

That was the South Belfast side’s first game and they welcome St John’s - who are still in search of their first points - to Musgrave on Sunday before hosting Glenravel on Wednesday in a rearranged game from the opening round.

At the other end of the table, St Paul’s are still in search of their first points and they welcome Tír na nÓg to the Shaw’s Road, while Ahoghill and Glenravel get the action underway on Thursday as both seek their first win.

The other game in the division is a meeting of All Saints and Portglenone in Ballymena.

It’s the second round of games in Divisions Two and Three, with the second tier seeing a meeting of two round one winners as St Patrick’s welcome Sarsfield’s to Lisburn for the afternoon.

St Teresa’s enjoyed an opening win and they will seek to make it two for two when they travel to Rasharkin who are coming off a heavy loss.

Naomh Éanna suffered a narrow defeat in their opener and they are on the road to Glenavy who drew their opener against Davitt’s with the Falls Road men making the trip to Antrim to face St Comgall’s.

Our Senior Footballers play their 2nd League Game this Sunday at home vs @naomheoinclg.



We will be remembering a great friend to both clubs and @AontroimGAA , Seamus O'Hare.

The winners on the day will receive the inaugural trophy named in his memory. pic.twitter.com/YzoM2JsdgU — St Brigids GAC (@Naomhbridclg) April 3, 2025

Gort na Móna fell short in their opener and they have home advantage in their bid to get on the board as they face Moneyglass.

In Division Three, St Agnes’ were the big winners of the opening week and they make the short trip to take on O’Donnell’s who are also bidding for back-to-back wins.

It’s the same story at The Cricky as Ardoyne welcome Éire Óg, while the other games are set between teams that lost their opener as Wolfe Tone’s host St Malachy’s and Laochra Loch Lao will take on Na Piarsaigh at Coláiste Feirste.

There are also a couple of games in hurling’s Division One with Ballygalget and Ballycran playing their refixed opener, while Cushendall host Loughgiel in a meeting of teams with contrasting fortunes from the opening series of games.



Sunday fixtures (all 2pm unless stated)

O’Neills Antrim Football League, Division One

Ahoghill 2-12 Glenravel 0-19

All Saints v Portglenone

St Paul’s v Tír na nÓg

St Brigid’s v St John’s

Aldergrove v Lámh Dhearg

Dunloy v Creggan

St Gall’s v Aghagallon

O’Donovan Rossa v Cargin



O’Neills Antrim Football League, Division Two

Gort na Móna v Moneyglass

St Comgall’s v Davitt’s

Glenavy v Naomh Éanna (3pm)

Rasharkin v St Teresa’s

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Sarsfield’s



O’Neills Antrim Football League, Division Three

O’Donnell’s v St Agnes’

Wolfe Tones v St Malachy’s

Ardoyne v Éire Óg

Laochra Loch Lao v Na Piarsaigh



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League, Division One

Ballygalget v Ballycran (1pm)

Cushendall v Loughgiel (6pm)

O’Neills Antrim Hurling League, Division Four

Glenarm II v Ballymena (4.15pm)