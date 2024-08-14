Tributes paid to Antrim GAA stalwart Seamus O'Hare

HONOURED: Seamus picking up his Gradam an Uachtaráin from then GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail in 2018

TRIBUTES have been paid following the passing of Antrim and St John's stalwart Seamus O'Hare.

Seamus was a well-known figure in Antrim GAA circles, working first with the former St Colmcille’s GAA club in East Belfast in the 1950s and subsequently with St John’s as he dedicated his life to the Association where he served a number of roles in administration including chairperson and secretary of the club, while also chairing the South Antrim board.

He was a referee of distinction for decades and was also involved in the preparation of teams, including Tommy Hall's backroom when Antrim won the 1969 All-Ireland U21 football title. He remained involved under Micky Culbert's tenure as senior manager.

Throughout the years, Seamus was a presence on the turnstiles at Antrim games and also with the Ulster Council and acted as a steward at Croke Park – just one of the countless roles he held throughout his life.

His dedication to the GAA was rewarded in 2018 when he received a GAA President’s Award for 'outstanding contribution to Gaelic Games and Culture'.

Antrim GAA said in a statement: "CLG Aontroma are sad to learn the passing of Seamus O’Hare, who was a familiar face on the gates of Casement Park and held the same role at Ulster Council matches and as steward at Croke Park among various positions at all levels of the GAA across six decades.

"Hardly a match went by without Seamus at the turnstiles – the true meaning of volunteerism."

His club, St John's, also paid tribute, saying: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our esteemed member Seamus O'Hare.

"Seamus worked tirelessly for club and county over many years, proudly receiving Gradam an Uachtaráin as a result. Our sincerest condolences are offered to the O'Hare family at this sad time."