Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza to hold Good Friday demo in Belfast

GAELS Against Genocide in Gaza – the campaign group set up by GAA members to protest against Israel's war on the Palestinian people – have announced a vigil in Belfast and a protest at the Israeli embassy in Dublin.

The Belfast vigil will take place on Good Friday at Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm and will last for 32 minutes. Participants are invited to attend and to reflect on the over 32,000 Palestinian civilians who have been killed to date since October 7.

The second protest will take place outside the Israeli embassy at Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge in Dublin on Wednesday 3 April at midday.

A spokesperson for Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza said: "We have been watching the unfolding starvation of the people of Gaza with horror. Less than 20 minutes from Gaza there is an abundance of food which Israel is not letting in to save starving Palestinians.

"Throughout this assault on the Palestinian people we have seen Israeli officials enter and leave their premises at their own leisure without being challenged on the genocide they are conducting against the Palestinian people. We will be protesting outside their embassy and reiterating our call for the Irish government to expel the Israeli ambassador from Ireland.

"We are asking for an end to the Genocide in Gaza, an end to the deliberate starvation of Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, an immediate withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza and humanitarian aid to be allowed in.

"We are asking people to bring pictures/posters/placards with photos of children and families who have been murdered with their names and ages and display them on Friday and next Wednesday."