Farhad puts new studio challenges behind him with new exhibition

WEST BELFAST sculptor Farhad O’Neill has been using his new studio space off Castle Street to plan for a new show starting this week which will feature sculptures on Irish mythology – as well as hosting a range of musicians, poets and artists.

Farhad said his new move into the city centre had come with some challenges which he is currently trying to work through with Belfast City Council, including anti-social behaviour in the alley where the studio is located.

Farhad said: “My new studio space is just off Castle Street which I got through Belfast City Council’s ‘Vacant to Vibrant’ scheme.

“Since moving in there have been a number of issues with anti-social behaviour in the area but I am working with the council at the moment to hopefully address this, otherwise things have been going well. I have a very large show on 2 Royal Avenue which is beginning on 2 May.”

Delighted that @StMarys_Belfast has given a generous space to Farhad O’Neill a generous space to show off his turf maquettes of works based on Irish mythology which will hopefully be soon enjoyed in full glory. @FeileBelfast pic.twitter.com/9d6vEgG34R — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) August 4, 2023

The artist's new exhibition includes sculptures made from both bronze and Irish turf to showcase figures and scenes from Irish mythology. Farhad stated the night will feature numerous aspects of Irish culture, from poets to musicians and his work will soon be going on tour to Armagh and also over the border.

Farhad's exhibition will feature both turf and bronze sculptures

Farhad said: “The show will feature some of the turf sculptures which I had at my Féile show but will include much more. There’s a lot of work which is going into it right now, I have gone all out as I want these sculptures to become public monuments as modern Gaelic sculptures.

“The council has given me the show at 2 Royal Avenue and after the show the art will be going to the Office of Public Works and then onto Eamhain Mhacha (Navan Fort) in Amragh where it will be displayed. I am hoping the Office of Public Works in the 26 counties will pick up the work to display at other ancient sites such as Newgrange.

“The sculptures are large turf sculptures and also large bronze sculptures and when I was suggesting hosting the show I asked could the space be given to the Gaels for the whole month, but they allowed me one day so on the night there will be my sculptures plus fellow artists, poets and musicians such as Séan Ó Muireagáin, Séan Ó Murcha, Niamh McNally, Torby, the Shan Vans and others so it should be a really brilliant night.”

Farhad's turf sculptures represent figures and scenes from Irish mythology

Bua an Chultúir! The Victory of Culture! An exhibition of sculpture based on Irish Mythology will open on May 2 at 6pm and will be on display at 2 Royal Avenue from 2-25 May 2024.