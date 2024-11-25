THE 28th annual Aisling Awards took place on Friday, November 22 at the Europa Hotel, and with the support of premier partner Open University, we saluted the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.
These are the people who are constantly focused on the future; leaders who look out for inspiration; beacons of Belfast who understand that more unites us than divides us.
Our 2024 recipients were:
- Visit Belfast Neighbourhood Tourism Award: Féile na hAbhann
- Cross-Community Champion: Sammy Douglas, High Sheriff of Belfast
- Roll of Honour: Michael Hawkins
- Community Building Award: Winner - Clonard Credit Union; Special Recognition - Friends of St Gerard's School
- Belfast Brand: The College Hall, St Mary's University
- Guardian of the Environment Award: Three Sisters Gardening
- Gaeilge Award: Glór na Móna
- Education Award: Aisling Education Bursaries
- Business Award: Ulster Bank Accelerator Hub and Innovation Factory
- Culture and Arts Award: Kneecap The Movie
- Health and Wellbeing Award: St Gall's Henshed
- Sport Award: Anthony Cacace
- Person of the Year: Máire Thompson