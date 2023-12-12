GALLERY: Lord Mayor returns to Ligoniel Amateur Boxing Club

LORD Mayor Ryan Murphy returned to his native Ligoniel to present medals and awards to the young boxers of the future.

The visit took place at Ligoneil Amateur Boxing Club

"It was a special moment for me to present the Terry McCafferty Memorial Trophy to young Antoni Derezinski. An exceptional prospect and talent," said Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy.

"My granda Terry helped establish the club back in the early 70s and it is amazing to see the club still going so strongly to this day, thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers.

"Thanks for having me along - it’s always a pleasure!"