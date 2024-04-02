GALLERY: St Kieran's PS host 'Stay and Play' for pupils and parents

ST Kieran's Primary School on the Falls Road recently welcomed parents to join children in P1 and P2 for a special 'Stay and Play' event.

'Stay and Play' sessions are an opportunity for parents/carers to spend time with their children and to get to know what their child really enjoys.

Carmel Stanley, Play Co-ordinator at St Kieran's PS said: "Our environment was flooded with exciting, playful activities and ideas that parents could use at home to support and encourage learning whilst also having fun.

"Time was spent exploring the activities together and showing parents how play can be used as a tool for developing many skills such as, language skills, social skills etc.

Added Carmel: "It was a huge success. The children thoroughly enjoyed sharing and showing what they are doing and learning in school."