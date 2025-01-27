Castles, coffee and craic and The Gap Year returns to The Lyric

PACK your bags and get ready as Kate, Roisin and Oonagh return in the smash-hit, heartwarming and hilarious road trip comedy The Gap Year at The Lyric Theatre in Belfast from Saturday 1 February until Sunday 2 March. Hop on board their campervan for castles, coffee and craic as these three 60-something best friends go on an adventure of a lifetime.



Newly widowed Kate (Carol Moore), childminder-in-chief Roisin (Libby Smyth) and their best friend Oonagh (Marion O’Dwyer) have decided enough is enough. Life is too short, they’re going to follow in their children’s footsteps and take a Gap Year. Thailand? Europe? Down Under? No, they’re visiting every county in Ireland, sure there's a few they’ve never even heard of, as well as meeting a host of characters along the way played by Shaun Blaney, Jimmy Doran and Clare McMahon.



Written by Clare McMahon and directed by Benjamin Gould, The Gap Year was first developed through the Lyric New Writing department, and premiered on the Main Stage in 2022 to huge acclaim and packed houses. It makes a return next month with some exciting updates and a fresh touch to this fun-filled adventure around Ireland.



To support their ongoing work in the community and with young people, Lyric Theatre will also stage an exclusive Gala Performance of The Gap Year on Wed 19 February. All tickets purchased on the evening will help fund projects in the community.



Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer, Lyric Theatre said: “We are delighted to welcome back The Gap Year, which was a smash hit with audiences when it debuted at the Lyric in 2022. Beautifully written by Clare McMahon and directed by Benjamin Gould, it returns with the incredible talents of Carol Moore, Marion O’Dwyer and Libby Smyth – who took audiences on an incredible journey proving you are never too old to start a new adventure.

"The Gap Year was part of the Lyric showcasing new writing, which is essential to our development of new talent. It makes it especially rewarding when new work is received so well by audiences. We are proud to see the return of this bold and ambitious play and for Clare McMahon to make her main stage acting début.”

ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME: Libby Smith, Carol Moore and Marion O'Dwyer

Benjamin Gould, Director added: “I am delighted to return to direct The Gap Year. It was astounding to watch audiences embrace and enjoy this heartfelt play about new beginnings and adventure. It was a big hit in 2022 and I hope audiences will enjoy taking the trip once again, or for the first time, with our three wonderful adventurers.”



Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is committed to providing opportunities for the development of new writing.

"The Gap Year was initially developed through the Lyric’s New Playwrights Programme, an initiative supported by the Arts Council, which offers emerging writers the opportunity to receive dedicated, bespoke mentorship to create and showcase new work. The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is thrilled to see the return of this dynamic production and I would encourage everyone to go along and support your local theatre.”



For Lyric booking details visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-gap-year-2

