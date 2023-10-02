Get ready for the big Brent Weekend at Castle Espie

CASTLE Espie Wetland Centre is getting ready to welcome visitors to The Big Brent Weekend Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October, which celebrates one of its greatest wildlife spectacles of the year – the return of the light-bellied Brent Geese to the shores of Strangford Lough.

Every year in September and October, around 25,000 light-bellied brent geese make the challenging 3,000 mile journey with their young from Arctic Canada to Strangford Lough.

Across the two days visitors will enjoy a range of experiences which highlight the incredible journey of the Brent Geese, including fun family activities, photography workshops, expert talks, and arts and craft workshops.

Get up close with the Brent Geese with the Guide in the Hide talks. Learn about the migration of the Brent and see them close up through a long lens. Experts will be on hand to reveal techniques used to help us learn more about this wonderful wildlife as well as answer questions. Join collection keepers to hear more about the Brent geese which have a permanent home in the collection at Castle Espie. Find out their names and other interesting facts.

Book your place on a photography workshop. Pick up tips on how to take that perfect wildlife photo with WWT wildlife photographer Lesley Barker. Children will enjoy Brent Geese themed art workshops with well-known local artist Bernice Anderson. No need to book, just drop in and take part.

Don’t forget to relax and enjoy delicious homemade refreshments whilst taking in the view of the stunning landscape of Strangford Lough from the windows of the Kingfisher cafe.

Looking forward to The Big Brent Weekend, Paul Stewart WWT Castle Espie Centre Manager said: “The team at WWT Castle Espie is looking forward to welcoming visitors to The Big Brent Weekend Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October. September and October is a significant period for us as we welcome back thousands of Brent Geese to the shores of Strangford Lough.

"We hope visitors will join us to witness this incredible spectacle, take time to reconnect with nature, enjoy the beautiful surroundings as well as the range of activities on offer. It is guaranteed to be an exciting, fun-filled weekend as well as a wonderful natural experience for everyone.”

For further information on The Big Brent Weekend at WWT Castle Espie, visit here Follow WWT Castle Espie on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.