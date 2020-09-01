VIDEO: Lenadoon's Tuesday Club back together again after six months of lockdown

Seniors from Lenadoon's Tuesday Club met for the first time in six months today for a special group fitness event.

Fitness Freddie was on hand at the Glenparent Youth Centre to put the ladies through their paces.

After a long period of lockdown, the event gave the Lenadoon women – many of whom hadn't seen each other in six months – the chance to socialise and to get active with each other once again.

Theresa Hyland from the Tuesday Club explained: “We’re usually in the Glen Community Centre but with the Coronavirus Glenparent have lent us the use of their hall because we haven’t seen each other in six months.

“We were all in lockdown and we’re hoping, that after we do the fitness with Fitness Freddie, to move back to our own Glen Community Centre at the end of September.”