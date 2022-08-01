Hopes high for Whiterock traffic calming measures

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is to consider implementing traffic calming measures outside a local youth club and leisure centre.

It comes after community reps met with officials at Glór na Móna on Whiterock Close.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly, who led the site visit, said youth club staff and community reps had called for "robust traffic calming measures to be installed".

"Hundreds of kids use this stretch day and daily by either using the club, leisure centre, playpark or Falls Park," she said.

"We stressed the need for measures to be introduced and the Department have given us the assurance that they will go away and come back with a number of recommendations.

"We will continue to engage with DfI until the measures are put in place."