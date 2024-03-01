FEAST on our wonderful Sunday Menu from 12pm or dive into our special offer - Irish Stew & a Pint for just £10.
Fancy making a night of it?🍀
Dine + Stay for £115 per couple
(Main Course Only), plus, add a child staying for only £10 extra.
Kids Menu available too! (Not included in the price)
And finish your evening with some tunes – DJ spinning your favourite hits from 8pm. 🎶🍲🍺
To secure the best rates, be sure to book directly with us. Contact us today via email at info@standingstoneslodge.com or call 028 9082 4012.