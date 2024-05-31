Green’s is renowned for its well-priced quality goods

SITUATED on the Falls Road, Green’s Quality Furniture and Hardware was established in 2001 and for 23 years and is a staple of the West Belfast community.

The family-run business started from humble beginnings in the city centre with a stall, to acquiring premises on the Springfield Road and then the Falls Road.

It is now run by founder Martin Green’s son, also called Martin.

The shop today has three main aspects: confectionary, grocers and of course the famous furniture shop!

Green’s is renowned in the area for well-priced good quality goods, including furniture, rugs, bedding, hardware, toiletries, dog products and everyday essentials.

Last year, Green's scooped the Best of The West Award for ‘Best Convenience Store’.

“We are a family-run business,” explained Martin Green. We started off from stalls in the city centre until we got a shop on the Springfield Road before acquiring another premises on the Falls Road.

“This allowed the business to grow and expand to the way it is today. We have accommodated over the years to suit people’s needs.

“We have the grocery and confectionary side of things and of course the popular wide range of furniture.”

At the heart of any successful business are the customers and at Green’s, Martin cannot value his customers enough, who come from near and far.

“We try to keep our prices right and affordable for our customers,” he added. “We try to serve the community the way that I would like to be served if I was a customer.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for our customers. We have so many customers who keep coming back.

“We have customers from all over the city and as far away as Strabane, Derry and down South.

"Our customers come from all over Ireland. We are a customer-based friendly shop. If you walk in the door, you will get a yarn and have a bit of craic with the staff."

In 2022, Martin also opened up JP’s Interiors, in memory of his son, John Paul who passed away in 2019.

“JP was the backbone to the business,” added Martin. “My customers still talk about him today. There is not a day that goes by when his name doesn’t get mentioned.”

Green’s 85 Falls Road,

Belfast BT12 4PE