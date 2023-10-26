Halloween Monster Mash to thrill families at Park Centre tonight

IT’S going to be a spooky fright filled evening, tonight Thursday, as the annual Park Centre Fireworks Monster Mash takes place.

The family event, which is extremely popular each year, begins at 6pm. Park Centre manager Ruth Lindsay said: “We are really excited about the Park Centre Monster Mash. It is always one of the biggest events of the year at the centre.

“We have lined up a fantastic night of entertainment that kids and families will really enjoy. “

From 6pm to 8pm we have face painters and Halloween characters including Wednesday Adams, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus, Pennywise the Clown from IT, Freddie Krueger, Leatherface, Jason from Friday 13th, and Michael Myers all in the Park Centre mall along with a DJ playing Halloween tunes.

“Many of the stores in the centre will be decorated. “

A Halloween shop is currently open in Jill Edwards’ Florist in the Park Centre with decorations for the home in stock.

“We also have lots of Halloween products available from B&M, Poundland, Home Bargains, Iceland, and many other stores.

“Each year there are big numbers in attendance and we advise people to arrive early and enjoy the entertainment in the mall.

“We are located at the bottom of the Donegall Road, at Broadway Roundabout beside the M1 and the Westlink, and we have free car parking available for everyone.

“We hope to see you all at the Park Centre on Thursday 26th October.”